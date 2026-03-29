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JNS TV   True East

How Trump used strategic chokepoints to pressure Iran and China

Mar. 29, 2026
Doron Spielman

How Trump used strategic chokepoints to pressure Iran and China

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( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )

“True East” takes you beyond the headlines to reveal what truly drives Israel—its people, purpose and resilience. Hosted by IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman, the series dives deep into the forces shaping the Jewish state—from national security and leadership to culture, faith and the country’s vibrant economy. Spielman brings a rare insider’s perspective, blending military insight with on-the-ground experience to explore how Israel continues to innovate and thrive in one of the world’s most complex regions.

Each episode features conversations with analysts, activists, businesspeople and thought leaders who offer an unfiltered look at Israel’s challenges and triumphs. Together, they unpack the stories that define modern Israel—its defense strategies, social fabric and enduring pursuit of peace and progress. Authentic, sharp and deeply human, “True East” invites viewers to see Israel not just as a news story, but as a living, evolving nation shaping the future of the Middle East.

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Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran
Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman is a New York Times bestselling author of When the Stones Speak and a Major in the IDF Reserves, where he serves as an international military spokesman. He is also the founder and CEO of Spielman Dynamics and was Vice President of the City of David Foundation. Spielman is a Senior Fellow at the Herut Center and hosts “True East” on JNS TV.
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