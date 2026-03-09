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Bipartisan Senate bill would renew commission tracking religious persecution

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom “has helped shape U.S. foreign policy by exposing the world’s most egregious violations of religious freedom,” Sen. Ted Budd told JNS.

Mar. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman

Bipartisan Senate bill would renew commission tracking religious persecution

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U.S. Capitol
U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Credit: Andrea Izzotti/Shutterstock.

Sens. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.) introduced bipartisan legislation on March 4 to extend the authorization of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, which is scheduled to expire on Sept. 30.

S. 3984, unofficially titled the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom Reauthorization Act of 2026, would extend the commission’s authorization and funding for two additional years.

Congress established USCIRF under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 to monitor violations of religious freedom worldwide and provide policy recommendations to the president, the State Department and Congress. The independent, bipartisan body publishes annual reports assessing conditions abroad and identifying governments responsible for severe abuses.

“For nearly three decades, USCIRF has helped shape U.S. foreign policy by exposing the world’s most egregious violations of religious freedom,” Budd told JNS. “As a strong defender of religious liberty in the Senate, I am proud to lead the reauthorization of this essential commission so the United States continues to stand firmly against these abuses and hold perpetrators accountable.”

Budd urged colleagues in both parties to “recognize the vital role USCIRF plays in advancing our foreign policy and defending one of our most fundamental freedoms.”

Coons stated that as co-chair of the Senate Human Rights Caucus, he has seen how people worldwide are “unfairly and brutally targeted for their beliefs.”

“The right to worship whomever you want—or no one at all—is fundamental to democracy and stability around the world,” he added.

Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a cosponsor of the legislation, said religious freedom “is the cornerstone of American society,” adding that USCIRF helps safeguard that right globally.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for consideration.

Religion
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle, Wash.
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