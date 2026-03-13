California Ed Dept sues Oakland school district over failure to comply with Jew-hatred directives

The California Department of Education filed a lawsuit on March 5 against the Oakland Unified School District, alleging that the district failed to comply with state directives to address Jew-hatred on its campuses.

The complaint, filed in Alameda County Superior Court, stems from an appeal submitted in December by Oakland education attorney Marleen Sacks. In that appeal, Sacks argued that while the district acknowledged discrimination against Jewish and Israeli students, its corrective actions were inadequate.

According to court filings, the district previously acknowledged that pro-Palestinian posters displayed in classrooms and on school grounds, as well as instruction that lacked multiple perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, contributed to what the state described as a “discriminatory environment.”

The Oakland Unified School District serves about 34,000 students across 82 schools.

Scott Roark, a public information officer for the state education department, and John Sasaki, the district’s communications director, both declined to “comment on pending litigation.”

In January, the state determined that Sacks’s appeal had merit and ordered the district to implement a series of corrective actions by March 1. These included sending a letter to staff and families condemning antisemitism and outlining response measures, conducting mandatory employee training led by an outside provider who had consulted with a Jewish or Israeli organization, and developing a plan for ongoing professional development to ensure instruction is free of discriminatory bias.

The department also directed certain schools to hold assemblies addressing the Holocaust and the historical meaning of the swastika.

The lawsuit states the department had not seen evidence that the district completed the required steps by the deadline. (JNS sought comment from the district.)

Sacks, who filed complaints on behalf of the nonprofit Oakland Jewish Alliance, told JNS that she has practiced education law for more than three decades and had not previously seen the department sue a school district for failing to carry out its orders.

“The whole scheme for preventing discrimination is meaningless unless it is enforced,” she said, adding that the lawsuit represents “at least some enforcement.”

However, Sacks said the state’s mandated remedies remain insufficient, arguing they neither require the immediate removal of what she described as “one-sided propaganda” displays nor ensure neutral, fact-based instruction.

“More training and sending out letters also does nothing to actually remedy the damage that has already occurred,” she said. “Multiple generations of OUSD students have been taught to hate Jews and/or Israelis. It is extremely difficult, if not impossible, to undo this type of damage. But it is what the law requires.”

Sacks and the Oakland Jewish Alliance filed a separate lawsuit against the district in April 2025, alleging it failed to adequately investigate antisemitism complaints and did not comply with state public-records requirements. That case is ongoing.

Separately, several Jewish advocacy groups filed a lawsuit on Feb. 26 against California officials and the education department, alleging the state has failed to enforce anti-discrimination laws in K-12 schools. The suit, brought by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and StandWithUs, cites multiple districts statewide, including Oakland Unified.

Marci Lerner Miller, the Brandeis Center’s director of legal investigations, stated that the state’s action against Oakland is “a small step in the right direction,” but noted that some incidents cited in complaints date back to late 2023.

“It should have been a long time ago, and there should be more state actions against recalcitrant school districts,” she said.