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Chicago Jewish leaders demand mayor take action against rising Jew-hatred

“Establish the task force your commission recommended,” said Rabbi Amanda Greene, of Chicago Sinai Congregation. “Make progress public.”

Mar. 5, 2026

Chicago Jewish leaders demand mayor take action against rising Jew-hatred

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Chicago, Illinois
A skyline view of downtown Chicago. Credit: docaz/Pixabay.

Jewish community leaders in Chicago are pressing Mayor Brandon Johnson to take more decisive action to combat antisemitism, saying current city efforts fall short and leave Jewish residents at risk.

At a news conference on Wednesday, representatives of several local Jewish organizations called for the creation of a city task force focused specifically on antisemitism. Leaders said they have submitted a proposal to the mayor’s office outlining the plan and want it implemented promptly.

“I am here to demand that Mayor Johnson protect Chicago Jews,” said Rebecca Weininger, senior regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Midwest. “Without saying a word, the mayor of the city of Chicago has made himself perfectly clear: He does not care about the safety of the Jewish community.”

Rabbi Amanda Greene, of Chicago Sinai Congregation, said the call builds on recommendations made last year by the Chicago Commission on Human Relations.

“Establish the task force your commission recommended, name a leader accountable for this work, set timelines, make progress public,” she said.

According to the commission’s 2024 report, anti‑Jewish hate crimes in Chicago increased by 58% from 2023 to 2024, even as overall hate crimes in the city declined. Jews—who make up about 3% of the city’s population—accounted for more than one‑third of reported hate crimes in 2024.

Debra Silverstein, a member of the 50th ward of the Chicago City Council, endorsed the proposal, noting that “the mayor’s own Commission on Human Relations unanimously issued recommendations on how to curb this disturbing trend, but no action has been taken by City Hall.”

“Jewish Chicagoans are demanding the mayor act now to keep our community safe,” she wrote.

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