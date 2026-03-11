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Connecticut jury convicts Virginia blogger of threatening judges with antisemitic posts

Many of the posts, which included death threats, also used antisemitic language, referring to the state judiciary as the “JEW-dicial” branch, authorities said.

Mar. 11, 2026

Connecticut jury convicts Virginia blogger of threatening judges with antisemitic posts

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A gavel in front of a screen displaying the U.S. flag. Credit: Sergei Tokmakov/Pixabay.

A Connecticut jury convicted a Virginia blogger of cyberstalking for posting violent threats and antisemitic conspiracy claims targeting three state Superior Court judges.

On March 10, a Superior Court jury in New Haven found Paul Boyne, 64, of Springfield, Va., guilty of 12 counts of first-degree stalking and six counts of electronic stalking for threatening the judges, according to prosecutors.

Evidence showed Boyne paid for, operated and authored posts on the blog “The Family Court Circus,” where he issued what prosecutors described as “true threats” against Judges Jane K. Grossman, Elizabeth J. Stewart and former judge Thomas G. Moukawsher.

According to prosecutors, the posts included threats to kill the judges and published personal information, including home addresses, photographs and descriptions of their houses, alongside the threats.

Many of the posts also used antisemitic language, referring to the state judiciary as the “JEW-dicial” branch and alleging that Connecticut family courts were part of a Jewish conspiracy, authorities said.

The judges testified that the online threats caused them to fear for their safety and the safety of their families. Prosecutors said the posts were often written in response to family court rulings involving Boyne.

Boyne is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26 in New Haven Superior Court.

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