More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

House Rules Committee debates Israel aid package, as House speaker confronts right flank

“The House must pass the package this week, and the Senate should quickly follow,” said U.S. President Joe Biden.

Andrew Bernard
Mike Johnson
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee field hearing on New York City violent crimes, at the Javits Federal Building in New York City on April 17, 2023. Credit: Lev Radin/Shutterstock.
(April 18, 2024 / JNS)

The House Rules Committee debated three foreign aid bills, whose texts Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) released on Wednesday and which include billions of dollars for Israel.

The committee took up the separate bills for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Thursday, teeing up a potentially dramatic showdown with the right flank of his own party, which opposes additional funding for Ukraine.

“To put it bluntly, I would rather send bullets to Ukraine than American boys,” Johnson said at a press conference on Wednesday. “My son is going to begin in the Naval Academy this fall. This is a live fire exercise for me, as it is for so many American families.”

“This is not a game. It’s not a joke,” he said. “We can’t play politics with this. We have to do the right thing.”

Johnson’s proposal is divided into three separate bills but largely mirrors the $95 billion supplemental aid package that the Senate passed in February.

The three House bills likewise provide $95 billion in total supplemental aid, with $60.8 billion for Ukraine, $8 billion to counter China in the Indo-Pacific and $26 billion in the Israel-focused bill—$9.1 billion of which is humanitarian aid for Gaza and other global hotspots.

A fourth piece of legislation grouped with the aid bills would force TikTok’s Chinese ownership group to sell the social-media company. The fourth bill also includes sanctions measures against Russia and Iran.

Of the $26 billion in the Israel-related aid bill, $5.2 billion is devoted to procurement for the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Iron Beam rocket and missile defense systems, $4.4 billion would fund Israeli purchases from U.S. defense stocks and $3.5 billion would go to the procurement of other advanced weapons systems.

Another $2.4 billion would fund U.S. military operations in the region, such as the U.S. naval operations to protect Red Sea shipping.

U.S. President Joe Biden and House Democrats previously opposed efforts to vote on aid for Israel as a standalone bill, but with Johnson effectively packaging the three bills together and including Democratic demands, such as aid for Gaza, the new formula earned Biden’s endorsement on Wednesday.

“The House must pass the package this week, and the Senate should quickly follow,” Biden stated. “I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world: We stand with our friends, and we won’t let Iran or Russia succeed.”

Johnson’s decision to move forward with the foreign aid supplemental package with Democratic support has provoked fury from the House Freedom Caucus, representing the most right-wing Republicans.

“This tactic allows Johnson to pass priorities favored by President Biden, the swamp and the Ukraine war machine with a supermajority of House members, leaving conservatives out to dry,” House Freedom Caucus members wrote in a memo to fellow Republicans on Wednesday.

Republicans angry at Johnson for funding Ukraine and not prioritizing U.S. border security could support a motion to vacate that would oust him from the speakership, just as former speaker Kevin McCarthy was forced out in October.

Johnson said on Wednesday that he wasn’t worried about that possibility.

“My philosophy is you do the right thing, and you let the chips fall where they may,” he said. “If I operated out of fear of a motion to vacate, I would never be able to do my job.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) filed a motion to vacate the speakership in March after the passage of the final 2024 government funding bills. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) announced on Tuesday that he would support that motion.

Greene has not said if or when she might trigger the motion but could do so as early as Friday, which would require a floor vote within two legislative days.

If one additional Republican were to support the motion, Johnson would be removed, assuming that every Democrat in the House also voted to remove the speaker, as they did in October.

With Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) retiring from Congress this week and further narrowing the already razor-thin Republican majority, Johnson may end up in the unusual position of relying on Democratic support to keep his job as speaker.

Reps. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) and Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) have said that they would back Johnson in a vote on a motion to vacate.

“My position hasn’t changed. Massie wants the world to burn. I won’t stand by and watch. I have a bucket of water,” Moskowitz wrote Wednesday.

Lacking the votes to depose Johnson or defeat the aid bills, Greene submitted amendments on Wednesday in an apparent effort to prod her colleagues. Greene’s amendment to the Israel bill called for funds “for the development of space laser technology on the southwest border,” evidently in reference to accusations that she had endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory about California wildfires.

Both Democrats and Republicans made similar snipes at their colleagues in amendments and statements.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wisc.), who opposes removing Johnson, called Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) “tubby” on the House floor, Axios reported. Gaetz was one of the eight Republicans who voted to remove McCarthy in October and is thought to be one of the Freedom Caucus members most likely to support a motion to vacate.

Moskowitz, meanwhile, submitted an amendment to the Ukraine aid bill Thursday that would rename Greene’s House office the “Neville Chamberlain Room,” suggesting that Greene’s opposition to Ukraine funding rhymed with the former British prime minister’s appeasement of Nazis.

The intra-Republican battle over the aid package also forced Johnson’s supporters and opponents to prepare for unusual parliamentary maneuvers.

Freedom Caucus members had formed a Floor Action Response Team, or “FART,” that will take shifts on the House floor to prevent moves that would strip them of their committee seats or otherwise empower Johnson, Politico reported Thursday.

Some Republicans have also called on the Rules Committee to change the procedures around motions to vacate.

“I’m working with a group of members to change the rules so that they can’t get that done, so that one knucklehead can’t put the whole House into disarray by forcing another speaker vote,” Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) said Thursday. “We’ve got real problems.”

Speaker Johnson announced on Thursday that he opposed that effort.

“Any rule change requires a majority of the full House, which we do not have,” the speaker said. “We will continue to govern under the existing rules.”

At press time, the House Rules Committee was in recess after debating amendments on the foreign aid bills. After the Rules Committee votes on the bills, a vote on the aid package is expected on the House floor on Saturday.

Congress
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
New immigrants from France arrive to the Ben Gurion airport in central Israel on June 25, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
America ‘not where we’re supposed to be,’ says Persian Jew who immigrated to Israel with seven other families
“It’s time for the Jews to come home,” Jordan Karmily told JNS.
August 18, 2026 03:56 AM
Rebecca Szlechter
Likud party members are seen at a polling station in Jerusalem on Aug. 17, 2026, as party members vote in the Likud primary elections to determine the party’s Knesset list ahead of the Israeli general elections. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu ‘very pleased’ as Eli Cohen, Amir Ohana, Yariv Levin top Likud Party primary
The Likud primary was held on Monday.
August 18, 2026 04:36 AM
JNS Staff
Activist Jodie Evans of Code Pink speaks during a march in Washington, D.C., on July 19, 2021. Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn.
World News
UK probes potential Chinese funding of anti-Israel Code Pink group
Israel’s U.N. envoy says the inquiry shows that anti-Israel hostility is “not organic” and warns of foreign efforts to sow division.
Aug. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
A grade 11 Saudi textbook highlights agreements between Muhammad with Jews and Christians. Credit: IMPACT-se.
World News
Saudi Arabia excises all antisemitism from textbooks
“The Saudi curriculum has never been more positive in its portrayal of religious minorities or more encouraging of peace and tolerance,” said IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff.
Aug. 17, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Breaking News
Now
Amar’e Stoudemire inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
05:12
Ugandan, Burundian officers visit Israel as part of talks on Gaza
04:44
Israeli forces arrest two terror suspects in northern Samaria
04:21
Netanyahu hails Likud primary results, says slate reflects renewal
04:09
IDF kills Islamic Jihad commander who abducted Israeli from Be’eri on Oct. 7
03:52
Six Thai workers injured by unexploded ordnance near Metula
03:21
Ex-Mamdani campaign staffer says she was ‘mistaken’ for calling NYC synagogue attack non-antisemitic
03:10
Israeli envoy condemns Hezbollah’s use of human shields
03:07
CENTCOM: US forces have redirected 64 ships, disabled three in Iran blockade
02:41
Trump again floats idea of making Strait of Hormuz a US territory
02:19
Upcoming election ‘most important in Israel’s history,’ Knesset speaker tells JNS
02:15
Kushner: Gaza demilitarization could begin within 30 days
02:03
IDF to hold military exercise in Judea and Samaria
01:53
UNIFIL: Israeli flags in Southern Lebanon violate Resolution 1701
01:35
Israel, Board of Peace agree Hamas must disarm before Gaza rebuilt
01:30
Smotrich: Hamas can’t be defeated without full Israeli control of Gaza
01:22
Herzog meets Kushner, Mladenov on next steps for Trump Gaza plan
01:20
Huckabee: No US-Israel disagreement over plan to disarm Hamas
01:08
Fallen IDF soldier’s organ donation saves six lives, including 7-year-old girl’s
00:28
Levin renews vow for judicial overhaul: ‘I want to finish this’
00:07
Israel’s historic Tzippori River Trail upgraded for accessibility
23:06
Israel Police probe vandalism of Israeli flags in Samaria
22:05
IDF must present plan to transfer civilian law enforcement in Judea and Samaria to police, says Israeli defense minister
10:31
Hamas detonates explosive, fires toward troops near Yellow Line in northern Gaza, IDF says
10:12
Two boys, 4 and 6, found stabbed in Beit Shemesh, one unconscious, Magen David Adom says
09:50
Israel stations soldiers at entrances to homes in Palestinian village Qusra, residents remain confined
09:45
Trump says Hamas agreed to disarm, urges Israel to halt Gaza strikes
09:07
Kurdish PM Barzani says Iranian drones targeted his office, intelligence chief’s home
09:04
Likud needs candidates ‘not afraid of the deep state,’ communications minister says
08:53
Likud lawmaker: Primary voting reflects ‘the free voice of Israel’
08:38
Israeli forces nab Palestinian digging tunnel shaft near Jerusalem security barrier
08:36
‘Likudniks understand the importance,’ Dichter says of primary vote
08:22
Regev: Primary shows there is democracy within Likud
08:12
Zohar: Likud Party primary is about bringing Netanyahu back to power
08:03
Likud Party ad: Mamdani, Khamenei ‘want Netanyahu to lose’
07:31
Trump: Iran should raise the white flag
07:22
Israeli soccer star Manor Solomon scores in West Ham debut
07:10
Iranian MP Azizi mocks Trump over Strait of Hormuz, says he should worry about his own safety
06:50
CIJA urges Canadian Muslim group to address antisemitism
06:37
Trump: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon ‘in any way, shape, or form’
06:31
Senior IRGC commander warns Iran could shift to offensive posture
06:11
Shipping through Strait of Hormuz slows sharply after tanker attacks
05:59
Police seize 80 cattle grazing in IDF live-fire zone
05:42
Gaza-bound protest ship crashes into harbor wall in Germany
05:12
Herzog awards presidential sports medal, honors assistance to bereaved families
04:41
Israeli rescue delegation searches for missing in Colombia earthquake rubble
04:26
Iran: 60-day window for talks with US ‘lost its relevance’
04:11
Israel’s economy surges at 15.4% rate in second quarter
03:51
‘WSJ': Iran used ceasefire to prepare for wider war
03:30
Trump: Mecca defense pact shows Middle East ‘coming together’
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV
Inside the Israeli kibbutz rebuilding on Hezbollah’s doorstep
August 17, 2026 07:49 AM
Canaan Lidor
COLUMNS
Senior Contributing Editor
The search that gripped—and duped—a nation
Ruthie Blum
Michael Freund
Opinion
Costa Rica’s remarkable Jewish story
Michael Freund