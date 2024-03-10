The U.S. embassy in Russia issued an alert on March 7, noting “reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow,” including concerts.

“U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours,” it stated. It also recommended monitoring local media and being aware of one’s surroundings.

The announcement came a day after Russia’s Federal Security Service said it had thwarted an ISIS attack on a synagogue in Moscow.

The embassy did not state on its website whether it was extending the alert.

“Do not travel to Russia due to the unpredictable consequences of the unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, the potential for harassment and the singling out of U.S. citizens for detention by Russian government security officials, the arbitrary enforcement of local law, limited flights into and out of Russia, the embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia and the possibility of terrorism,” the embassy advises.

“U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately,” it states. “Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions.

“U.S. citizens should note that U.S. credit and debit cards no longer work in Russia, and options to electronically transfer funds from the United States are extremely limited due to sanctions imposed on Russian banks,” it adds. “There are reports of cash shortages within Russia.”