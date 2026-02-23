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Jewish brothers propel US hockey team to gold medal in 2-1 win over Canada

Jack Hughes, who scored the winning goal, was one of three Jewish players on the U.S. Olympic team.

Feb. 22, 2026
Ben Baruch

Jewish brothers propel US hockey team to gold medal in 2-1 win over Canada

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Team USA hockey
Team USA’s No. 86 Jack Hughes scores the winning goal during the men’s gold medal ice hockey match between Canada and USA during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Feb. 22, 2026. Credit: Bruce Bennett/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Jack Hughes, of the New Jersey Devils, scored the game-winning overtime goal on Sunday to clinch the gold medal for the United States over Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina—the first time Team USA has won gold since the “miracle on ice” in the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.

The win came on the 46th anniversary of that “miracle,” in which the underdog American team beat the Soviet powerhouse to advance to the gold medal game.

The Jewish native of Orlando, Fla., was proud to deliver the moment for his home country on Sunday.

“This is all about our country right now. I love the USA. I love my teammates. It’s unbelievable,” Hughes told NBC. “The USA Hockey brotherhood. It’s so strong. We had so much support from ex-players, and I’m so proud to be American today.”

Another brotherhood was on display in the game.

The game winner’s older brother, Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild, scored the game-winner in the quarter finals to defeat Sweden. On Sunday, Quinn Hughes had an assist in the first period on fellow Wild teammate Matt Boldy’s goal to make it 1-0 in favor of the Americans. Canadian defenseman Cale Makar, of the Colorado Avalanche, tied the game in the second period.

Although both teams had many chances, neither could break the tie by the end of the third period. Less than two minutes into overtime, Jack Hughes scored, and the Americans won 2-1.

In the six games that Quinn Hughes played, he had a goal and seven assists. Jack Hughes had four goals and three assists in the tournament.

Born in Orlando, Jack Hughes, 24, grew up in Toronto and Michigan, and played for the U.S. National Team Development Program. According to Israeli media, he had a bar mitzvah. His and Quinn’s brother, Luke, is a professional hockey player on the Devils.

Their mother, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, who is reportedly Jewish, is part of the University of New Hampshire Athletics Hall of Fame for women’s hockey, soccer and lacrosse, and won silver as part of the American team in the International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship in 1992. Their father, Jim Hughes, who is reportedly Catholic, is a former college hockey player, a former Boston Bruins assistant and a former Toronto Maple Leafs staffer.

Jeremy Swayman, of the Boston Bruins, is the third Jewish member of the American men’s team. The backup goalie played in a game in the preliminary round, a 6-3 win over Denmark.

Team USA goalie Aerin Frankel led the women’s team to gold on Thursday afternoon, also beating Canada 2-1 in overtime.

The men’s team will return to NHL action later this week. Frankel will return to the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s Boston Fleet, which plays its next game on Saturday.

Sports
Ben Baruch
Ben Baruch Ben Baruch
Ben Baruch is a writer in Washington and a former assignment editor at NBC News.
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