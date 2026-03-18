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Ben Baruch

Ben Baruch

Ben Baruch is a writer in Washington and a former assignment editor at NBC News.

Team USA hockey
U.S. News
Jewish brothers propel US hockey team to gold medal in 2-1 win over Canada
Jack Hughes, who scored the winning goal, was one of three Jewish players on the U.S. Olympic team.
Feb. 22, 2026
Ben Baruch
Noa Szollos
Israel News
Rising Jew-hatred makes Hungarian skier want to represent Israel in ‘even better light’ at Olympics
Feb. 4, 2026
Ben Baruch
AJ Edelman
Features
‘Israel saved my life basically twice,’ bobsleigh olympian for Jewish state says
Jan. 30, 2026
Ben Baruch
Lindsey Graham
Israel News
‘No way to disarm Hamas through some Arab force,’ Lindsey Graham says
“We have to have a dose of reality here,” the Republican senator told JNS. “Hamas is never going to give up their weapons and never going to give up power unless somebody makes them.”
Dec. 8, 2025
Ben Baruch