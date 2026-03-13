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Jewish congressman posts audio of antisemitic death threat he says he received

The expletive-ridden, 11-second message refers to him as a Jew who “thinks they own the world” and expresses hope that an Arab jumps out of the bushes and beheads him.

Mar. 13, 2026

Jewish congressman posts audio of antisemitic death threat he says he received

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Max Miller
Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) speaks with attendees at the Republican Jewish Coalition 2023 Annual Leadership Summit at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nev., Oct. 28, 2023. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.

Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) posted audio footage on social media that he said was a message his office received.

The expletive-ridden, 11-second message refers to him as a Jew who “thinks they own the world” and expresses hope that an Arab jumps out of the bushes and beheads him.

“Every day as a Jewish member of Congress is another day of receiving these types of threats,” Miller stated. “For those asking, ‘Why is no one holding town halls?’” he added. “These are the people waiting for a planned event.”

“Absolutely horrific, Max. We stand with you against this sheer hate,” wrote Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.). “Capitol Police must take action against these heinous antisemitic slurs and threats.”

“Another example of why we should have zero tolerance for antisemites,” said Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.). “I don’t want them in our party, our churches and wish none were in our country.”

Earlier in the day, a man drove a truck into a synagogue in the Detroit suburbs and shot at security guards, who returned fire.

In June 2025, a man was charged with making “ethnic” threats toward Miller. According to a police report, the congressman called 911 at the time to say that someone was cutting him off and flipping him off, as he drove, and displaying a Palestinian flag.

The offender also made repeated threats to kill Miller and his daughter, and called him a “dirty Jew,” according to the report.

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