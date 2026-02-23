Nick Reiner pleads not guilty to parents’ murders

Nick Reiner, 32, pleaded not guilty on Feb. 23 to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, film director and actor Rob Reiner, 78, and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, 70.

The 32-year-old also waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, and no bail was granted.

The Reiners, both Jewish, were found dead in their Los Angeles mansion on Dec. 14. Authorities reported that both suffered multiple lacerations consistent with a knife attack. Police stated that Nick Reiner allegedly fled the scene and was arrested later that night.

Public defender Kimberly Greene, who replaced celebrity attorney Alan Jackson in January, is representing Reiner. His next court date is scheduled for April 29.

Jackson said during a press conference that he had “no choice” but to withdraw from representing Nick Reiner, citing circumstances beyond both his and Reiner’s control that made continued representation impossible. He remained adamant that the younger Reiner was “not guilty” of murdering his parents.

Habib Balian, a deputy district attorney for Los Angeles County, told the judge that the prosecution is awaiting the full autopsy report before proceeding further.