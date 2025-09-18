Princeton police increase presence after antisemitic vandalism
Graffiti included references to “death to the IDF” and “globalize the intifada.”
( Sep. 18, 2025 / JNS )
The police department in Princeton, N.J., is reportedly increasing patrols around parks and the Jewish Center, a Conservative congregation in Princeton, after several anti-Israel and antisemitic vandalism incidents.
Five such incidents in August included graffiti stating “death to the IDF,” “global intifada” and “from the river to the sea,” the Daily Princetonian, a student paper at Princeton University, reported.