Reform movement ‘deeply saddened, alarmed’ by attack on Michigan temple

The Union for Reform Judaism, the congregational arm of the Reform Jewish movement in North America, stated on Thursday that it was “deeply saddened and alarmed” by the car-ramming and shooting attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., outside of Detroit.

Security officers shot and killed the gunman, who injured the head of security at the temple, the Reform movement’s largest in the country.

“Our hearts are with the injured, heroic security officer, the congregation, and especially the children and educators, whose day was pierced by antisemitic violence,” the URJ said. “A synagogue is meant to be a sanctuary—a place of prayer, learning and community. Violence and antisemitism have no place in our society.”

The union added that the Michigan temple was the second Reform congregation “that has been targeted by violence in just the last two weeks.”

“Other synagogues and Jewish institutions have faced the same amidst a horrific increase in antisemitism,” it said. “We appreciate all the voices speaking with moral clarity against this terrible form of hate and urge all people of goodwill to join in condemning and fighting antisemitism.”