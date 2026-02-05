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Senate panel questions Mamdani over rescinding executive orders on Israel, Jew-hatred

“Antisemitism is not an abstract concern in New York City.” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote. “It is a lived reality for millions of students and residents, and its consequences are very serious.”

Feb. 5, 2026
Bill Cassidy
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), chair of the of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, at a committee hearing on “Antisemitic Disruptions on Campus,” March 27, 2025. Credit: Ryan Donnell/U.S. Senate Photographic Services.
( Feb. 5, 2026 / JNS )

A U.S. Senate committee has launched an inquiry into New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration, citing concerns that rescinding executive orders related to antisemitism and Israel could weaken civil rights protections and jeopardize federal funding for the city.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, sent a letter to Mamdani on Wednesday questioning whether the rollback would impair enforcement of federal civil rights law, potentially putting at risk approximately $2.2 billion in federal education funding allocated to New York City.

“Antisemitism is not an abstract concern in New York City,” Cassidy wrote. “It is a lived reality for millions of students and residents, and its consequences are very serious.”

On his first day in office, Mamdani rescinded all executive orders signed by his predecessor, Eric Adams, since September 2024. Among the measures were a June order establishing the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism and a December order opposing boycott, divestment and sanctions efforts targeting Israel.

The June order adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism. Cassidy disputed Mamdani’s past criticism of the definition, noting that it is widely recognized as a tool for identifying contemporary antisemitism, and asked whether federal agencies were consulted before the order was rescinded.

He warned that decisions “out of alignment with federal executive orders” that weaken safeguards for Jewish students warrant “careful scrutiny,” adding that Jewish students “deserve clear assurance that their safety and civil rights will not be compromised” by actions taken by the mayor’s office.

The senator added that the New York City Department of Education’s federal funding remains contingent on compliance with civil rights law and relevant executive orders. He asked Mamdani to outline how his administration plans to combat antisemitism in schools and protect Jewish students.

Cassidy’s letter also requested clarification of the mayor’s current position on the boycott and divestment movement and referenced recent activity within the New York City Department of Health, where employees formed a “Global Oppression and Public Health Working Group” that reportedly characterized Israel’s actions as “genocide.”

Cassidy asked that Mamdani respond by Feb. 19.

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