Herzog: Torah and science integration a ‘tremendous asset’ for Israel

Israeli President Isaac Herzog last week visited the Jerusalem College of Technology, where he expressed his deep appreciation for combining Judaism with scholarly work.

“The unique integration that JCT represents—between Torah and science—is a tremendous asset for the State of Israel, especially in a time of division,” he was quoted as saying in a press release by the institution of higher education.

JCT is home to approximately 4,500 religious and Haredi students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering, management, life sciences and health professions, as well as preparatory programs.

The institution offers a unique framework that combines top-tier academic studies with Torah learning, aimed at cultivating values-driven leadership that contributes to shaping Israeli society and industry. The graduates hold key positions in the Israel Defense Forces, Defense Minister, defense sector and across Israel’s civilian industries in high-tech, management and healthcare.

Attending the private college’s Beit Midrash, Herzog was joined by JCT students, faculty and the institution’s leaders.

CEO of JCT Roi Ohev Zion was cited as saying, “We present a uniquely Israeli model that integrates Torah and science, academic excellence and a strong values-based identity. Within a framework that respects a religious way of life, many Haredi young men and women find here a natural home for entering academia and meaningful careers—without compromising their identity, lifestyle or values.”

Herzog noted that the land on which the JCT campus stands was developed with the involvement of his father, former Israeli President Chaim Herzog, and his mother, Aura Herzog. He also shared that he personally knew JCT founder professor Ze’ev Lev and his son, Nahum, who served in the elite Sayeret Matkal unit of the Israel Defense Forces and was tragically killed in a car accident.

“Professor Lev was a remarkable figure,” he said.

Head of the Beit Midrash, Rabbi Yosef Zvi Rimon, told the president that, as someone engaged in the intersection of Torah and science, he is well-acquainted with the teachings of Herzog’s grandfather, Rabbi Yitzhak HaLevi Herzog, who served as Israel’s first chief rabbi and previously as chief rabbi of Ireland.

The Israeli president responded by sharing that his grandfather wrote his doctoral dissertation on the biblical dyes, tekhelet and argaman, which were used in the High Priest’s garments in the Tabernacle and the Temple.

“He was a man who bridged Torah and science, and taught me that one can study Torah and also be a great scientist,” Herzog related.

The president also noted that he had just returned from a trip to Kazakhstan, where there is strong and ongoing interest in Israeli technology.

“We must continue to invest in strengthening both our spiritual foundations and our scientific capabilities for the future resilience of the State of Israel,” he said.

Dr. Haya Libeskind, a lecturer and researcher in computer science and a Haredi mother of eight, shared her research with the president. Her work focuses on detecting harmful discourse on social media in Hebrew and Arabic.

“I appreciate the President’s Residence initiative ‘Time to Talk,’ which promotes respectful dialogue in Israeli society,” she said, asking how its spirit could be expanded to social media by combining technological solutions with education, public responsibility and agreed-upon standards for respectful discourse.

Herzog invited her to participate in a major conference next month, hosted by his office, which will address ways to ease tensions and promote respectful dialogue across Israeli society.

At the conclusion of the visit, Ohev Zion thanked the president and presented him with a personalized 3D portrait created at the Schreiber LevTech Entrepreneurship Center.