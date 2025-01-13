Judea and Samaria leaders to attend Trump’s inauguration

An official Yesha Council delegation has been invited to participate in U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next Monday in Washington. The delegation comprises Yesha Council chairman and Benjamin Regional Council Head Israel Ganz, Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan, Oranit Council Head Or Piron-Zomer and Yesha Council CEO Omer Rahamim.

The group will attend the inauguration as official guests, and will spearhead various side events in Washington before and after the main event. Their agenda includes meetings with incoming administration officials and leaders from both Jewish and evangelical communities.

According to Yesha Council sources, the delegation plans to focus on relationship building rather than presenting specific demands or proposals.

“Our objective is to strengthen existing connections and forge new ones. Washington’s attention is elsewhere at present. Trump is focused on Greenland sovereignty matters, not Israel’s concerns in Judea and Samaria. Timing is crucial. We must proceed strategically and appropriately,” a council official explained.

The Yesha Council and other regional authorities in Judea and Samaria have devoted considerable resources to cultivating relationships with Republican Party leadership in recent years. These efforts have yielded notable results, including many senior party members’ current opposition to the concept of a Palestinian state. Moreover, official terminology has shifted from “West Bank” to “Judea and Samaria.” These changes stem from years of persistent engagement between Ganz and Dagan and senior Trump party officials, including organized tours of the Benjamin and Samaria regions. A similar delegation attended Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

In a statement to Israel Hayom, Ganz said, “We represent Judea and Samaria residents in standing with our allies and President-elect Trump at this historic moment. The administration’s invitation reflects our shared biblical values with the United States. We face a common moral challenge against global threats, with Judea and Samaria settlements serving as the frontline defense for Israel, America and the free world. We envision achieving transformative progress that will ensure global stability for generations, and we support Trump’s leadership in this endeavor. Our ongoing dialogue with senior administration officials continues to advance these goals.”

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan said, “Our delegation brings the blessing of the communities in Judea and Samaria to the new administration. Years of relationship-building with our newly elected American friends have created this pivotal opportunity for Israel, particularly its government, to achieve significant advances in strengthening our presence in the Land of Israel. Our unified approach underscores the importance of maintaining strong ties with the incoming American administration and bolstering support for the communities in Judea and Samaria, both internationally and among U.S. Jewish communities.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.