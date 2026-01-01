State Department warns US citizens in Iran to ‘exercise increased caution’ amid protests

The U.S. State Department issued an advisory on Wednesday urging U.S. citizens in Iran to “exercise increased caution” due to ongoing protests in the country.

“The Department of State advises U.S. citizens in Iran to exercise increased caution due to ongoing and escalating protests in Iran,” the U.S. Virtual Embassy in Iran stated. “Demonstrations have resulted in heightened security presence, road closures, disruptions to public transportation and internet blockages. Protests can turn violent, leading to arrests and injuries.”

It advised U.S. citizens in Iran to “avoid crowds and keep a low profile,” follow local media reports for the latest and to “have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help.” The State Department currently lists Iran under a “do not travel” advisory “due to the risk of terrorism, unrest, kidnapping, arbitrary arrest of U.S. citizens and wrongful detention.”

The protests, which have entered their fifth day, reportedly stem from a worsening economy and have featured chants of “death to the dictator,” a reference to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran.

The State Department, from its Farsi-language social-media account, stated that the protesters are “demanding respect, access to services and the right to self-determination.”

“Their resolve demonstrates the power of people who refuse to remain silent,” it stated. “The United States stands in solidarity with the people of Iran in their pursuit of their fundamental rights.”