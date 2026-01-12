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Timothée Chalamet wins Golden Globe for ‘Marty Supreme’

The Hollywood star won best actor in a musical or comedy for his role as a 1950s Jewish ping-pong prodigy.

Jan. 12, 2026
JNS Staff

Timothée Chalamet wins Golden Globe for ‘Marty Supreme’

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Timothée Chalamet attends the 75th Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin on Feb. 14, 2025. Photo by Harald Krichel via Wikimedia Commons.
Timothée Chalamet attends the 75th Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin on Feb. 14, 2025. Photo by Harald Krichel via Wikimedia Commons.
( Jan. 12, 2026 / JNS )

French-American actor Timothée Chalamet took home the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy on Sunday, winning for his performance as an aspiring Jewish table tennis champion in “Marty Supreme.”

The film follows Chalamet as Marty Mauser, a shoe store employee with dreams of professional ping-pong stardom in 1950s America. The role draws inspiration from Jewish ping-pong legend Marty Reisman.

Chalamet bested a competitive field including Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney, Ethan Hawke, Lee Byung-hun and Jesse Plemons at Sunday’s 83rd Golden Globe ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Born in Manhattan to a multicultural family, the 30-year-old Chalamet traces his Jewish heritage through his Ashkenazi mother, Nicole Flender, making him Jewish according to halachah. His father, a French journalist from Nîmes, comes from a Protestant background. Under traditional Jewish law, his maternal lineage defines his Jewish identity.

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