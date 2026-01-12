Timothée Chalamet wins Golden Globe for ‘Marty Supreme’
The Hollywood star won best actor in a musical or comedy for his role as a 1950s Jewish ping-pong prodigy.
French-American actor Timothée Chalamet took home the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy on Sunday, winning for his performance as an aspiring Jewish table tennis champion in “Marty Supreme.”
The film follows Chalamet as Marty Mauser, a shoe store employee with dreams of professional ping-pong stardom in 1950s America. The role draws inspiration from Jewish ping-pong legend Marty Reisman.
Ladies & Gentleman... your Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy winner is Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme! 🌟 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YeJHBM7o4t— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026
Chalamet bested a competitive field including Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney, Ethan Hawke, Lee Byung-hun and Jesse Plemons at Sunday’s 83rd Golden Globe ceremony in Beverly Hills.
Born in Manhattan to a multicultural family, the 30-year-old Chalamet traces his Jewish heritage through his Ashkenazi mother, Nicole Flender, making him Jewish according to halachah. His father, a French journalist from Nîmes, comes from a Protestant background. Under traditional Jewish law, his maternal lineage defines his Jewish identity.
Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes for *Marty Supreme*.— Ken (@CinemaMindset) January 12, 2026
He is now the youngest winner in Golden Globes history in this category. pic.twitter.com/KkJ5Ih4E7T