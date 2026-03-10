More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Trump nominee for State withdraws after Senate grilling on comments about Jews, race

Jeremy Carl announced his decision to withdraw from consideration to be assistant secretary of state for international organizations after senators scrutinized his past comments about “white genocide” and the Holocaust.

Mar. 10, 2026

Trump nominee for State withdraws after Senate grilling on comments about Jews, race

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
State Department
The Harry S. Truman Building of the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C., July 2, 2025. Credit: Isaac D. Pacheco/U.S. State Department.

The Trump administration’s nominee to oversee the United Nations and other multilateral bodies at the U.S. State Department withdrew from consideration on Tuesday after senators grilled him last month over past comments about Jews, Israel and race.

Jeremy Carl, a senior fellow at the Claremont Institute, said that his nomination was no longer viable as he lacked unanimous support from Republicans on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“Unfortunately, at this time, this unanimous support was not forthcoming,” Carl wrote. “I accept that political reality and do not wish to have the president, Secretary Rubio or the rest of his team waste valuable time and energy attempting to change that decision.”

In January, Trump nominated Carl to be assistant secretary of state for international organizations, a role that supervises U.S. policy regarding the United Nations and its subsidiaries.

At his nomination hearing in February, Carl floundered under intense questioning about his record of incendiary comments and said he regretted his comments downplaying the significance of the Holocaust.

“Sometimes, I take an idea too far, and I made some comments in interviews about minimizing the effect of the Holocaust that were absolutely wrong,” he said.

Carl, who was born Jewish but converted to Christianity, also faced questions about his claims that there is a “genocide” against white people underway in the United States, and that America spends too much “time and energy” on Israel.

His positions on Israel, in particular, seem to have cost him the support of Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah), who said after the hearing that he would not vote for Carl.

EXPLORE JNS
Newspaper Left on Bench
U.S. News
San Francisco paper refers to civil rights nonprofit, with which Berkeley settled Jew-hatred suit, as ‘Zionist org’
Kenneth Marcus, founder and chairman of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that “we understand that those who characterize us that way, rather than as the civil rights organization we are, generally aim to marginalize us or undermine our efforts.”
Mar. 22, 2026
Police Car
U.S. News
USPS worker charged with felony, misdemeanors for allegedly attacking 4–year–old near Monsey
Michael Specht, Ramapo Town Council supervisor, called the incident “very disturbing.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, June 2021. Credit: Tehran Times.
U.S. News
‘We will plunge region into darkness': Tehran responds to threat to its power facilities
The head of the Iranian parliament spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will destroy the Islamic Republic’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: Iranian missiles ‘don’t differentiate’ between Jews, Muslims and Christians
The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian security official Mohsen Fathi Zadeh, who received a call from the Mossad. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Mossad is calling senior Iranian commanders and pressuring them to stand aside
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
Mar. 22, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips