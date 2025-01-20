Trump’s second inauguration: A pivotal day takes shape

In an unprecedented break with tradition, Donald Trump‘s second presidential inauguration will move indoors to the Capitol rotunda on Monday, as severe weather conditions force a dramatic reshaping of the historic ceremony. The event, scheduled for 12:00 noon Washington time (19:00 Israel time), marks the first time in modern history that the full inaugural ceremony will be held inside the Capitol building.

The decision to relocate the ceremony, driven by extreme cold gripping the East Coast, has transformed the usual inaugural arrangements. While the rotunda will accommodate only 700 attendees, thousands will gather at Capital One Arena to witness the ceremony via live broadcast.

Among the confirmed attendees are outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, former presidents Barack Obama and George Bush and an unprecedented gathering of technology industry leaders including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg. Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will represent Beijing at the ceremony.

The day’s schedule maintains key inaugural traditions despite the venue change. Trump will begin at St. John’s Church across from the White House for the traditional prayer service, followed by a meeting with the outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House.

The hour-long swearing-in ceremony features carefully selected elements reflecting national unity. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will first administer the oath to incoming Vice President J.D. Vance. Chief Justice John Roberts will then swear in Trump, who has chosen to place his hand on two historically significant Bibles: his personal Bible from 1955 and the Lincoln Bible from 1861, previously used by Barack Obama.

The ceremony brings together religious leaders representing America’s diverse faiths, including Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman of Yeshiva University, Reverend Lorenzo Sewell and Imam Houssam al-Husseini from Dearborn, Michigan. Al-Husseini’s participation has drawn attention due to his controversial statements about Israel and support for the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

Musical performances will feature country singer Carrie Underwood performing “America the Beautiful” with the Armed Forces Choir and Naval Academy Choir, while opera singer Christopher Macchio will deliver the national anthem.

Following the inaugural address and Biden’s farewell, Trump will proceed to the President’s Room for his first official acts, the signing of initial presidential orders. A luncheon in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall follows.

The traditional inaugural parade has been relocated to Capital One Arena, adapting to the severe weather conditions. The day concludes with three distinct inaugural balls, each targeting specific constituencies: the Commander-in-Chief’s Ball for military personnel, featuring Rascal Flatts and Parker McCollum; the Liberty Ball for Trump supporters, with performances by Nelly, Jason Aldean and the Village People; and the Stars Ball for major donors, headlined by Gavin DeGraw.

The ceremonies follow Sunday’s mass rally at Capital One Arena, where Trump appeared alongside celebrities including Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Elon Musk, Hulk Hogan and actor John White. The event notably included a tribute to the Butler, Pennsylvania shooting in which Trump sustained a minor ear injury.

The indoor ceremony, while breaking with tradition, underscores the administration’s commitment to proceeding with inaugural celebrations despite challenging weather conditions. The restricted attendance in the rotunda has necessitated careful planning to balance traditional protocols with practical limitations, creating what officials describe as a unique moment in American inaugural history.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.