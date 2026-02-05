More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

University of Nebraska regents rule out Israel divestment vote approved by Lincoln student govt

Paul Kenney, chair of the university’s Board of Regents, stated that he and his colleagues “do not have plans to act on the divestiture resolution.”

Mike Wagenheim
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Credit: Tony Webster via Wikimedia Commons.
(Feb. 5, 2026 / JNS)

While the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s student government approved a bill on Wednesday calling for the university’s divestment from Israel, Paul Kenney, chair of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, ruled out any actions on the measure.

“While the University of Nebraska respects student governance and our students’ right to voice their perspectives, the members of the NU Board of Regents do not have plans to act on the divestiture resolution,” Kenney stated on Thursday.

The motion, backed by Students for Justice in Palestine and titled the Divest for Humanity Act, passed by a 22-10 vote after several hours of debate on Wednesday night. It called on the university’s student association to explore divestment from weapons manufacturers, sought to encourage the university’s Board of Regents to amend investment policies and cited a “moral imperative” to oppose Israel, with added references to “apartheid” and “genocide.”

While the resolution mentioned other global conflicts, it only called for action against Israel.

SJP, which has been banned on multiple campuses across the United States due to its use of violence, harassment and other conduct violations, claims that the University of Nebraska’s system invests $9 million into defense contractors, including Boeing and General Dynamics, which do business with Israel.

Leo Terrell, chair of the U.S. Department of Justice Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, wrote ahead of the vote that SJP is “a group that has celebrated attacks by terrorist organizations and is now targeting American companies through its BDS campaign.”

Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) wrote that the boycott and divestment movement against Israel and SJP “are fueling antisemitism on college campuses. Endorsing this movement would make UNL less safe for Jewish students.”

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) stated that Israeli boycotts are “fueled by antisemitic hate.”

“The BDS movement seeks to isolate and defeat Israel, the only democracy in the region,” the congressman wrote. “Israel is our best ally in the region as well.”

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, a Republican, stated that “Antisemitism can have no place or platform at Nebraska’s flagship university.”

Anti-Israel Bias Terrorism
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran oil-shipping network
The United States is “shutting down the financial infrastructure that allows the regime to continue its threats to U.S. national security and global shipping,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.
July 14, 2026
Greg Casar Getty
U.S. News
Democrats split ahead of vote whether to cut $3.3 billion in U.S. aid to Israel
“The American people are crying out for an end to U.S. tax dollars subsidizing Israel’s military,” Rep. Greg Casar, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told colleagues.
July 14, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Mahmoud Khalil
U.S. News
Mahmoud Khalil files suit alleging Trump admin, advocacy groups conspired to deport anti-Israel activists
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesman told JNS that the administration “acted well within its statutory and constitutional authority” in Khalil’s case, “as it does with any alien who advocates for violence, glorifies and supports terrorists, harasses Jews and damages property.”
July 14, 2026
Aaron Bandler
US Navy Iran blockade Hormuz
U.S. News
Trump announces ‘full blockade’ on Iranian shipping, drops Hormuz transit fee
“The Strait of Hormuz is open to all ship traffic except for Iran,” the U.S. president wrote.
July 14, 2026
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
U.S. News
Jeffries opposes Massie bid to eliminate US aid to Israel
The amendment “would restrict our country’s ability to confront Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations in the region who are sworn enemies of both the United States and Israel,” the House minority leader said.
July 14, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses IDF officers at a graduation ceremony for the Combat Officers’ Course at the Bahad 1 military academy in Mitzpe Ramon on June 25, 2026. Credit: GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu warns Iran: ‘Attack us, and we will hit you harder than last time’
“We are prepared for any scenario,” the prime minister assured.
July 14, 2026
David Isaac
Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump reimposes Iran blockade after Tehran reignites war
July 14, 2026 05:32 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
If I forget thee, O’ Jerusalem …
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The American Jewish disillusionment
Benjamin Kerstein