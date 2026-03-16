Wisconsin Senate resolution honors US troops killed in ‘Epic Fury’

A resolution introduced in the Wisconsin State Senate on March 16 honors U.S. service members who died during the opening stages of military action against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Sen. Timothy Carpenter, a Democrat, introduced SR 6. The measure was read and referred to the Committee on Senate Organization.

The resolution notes that more than 400 members of the state’s Army National Guard are stationed in the Middle East, operating in Kuwait and Iraq, and supporting “Operation Epic Fury.”

To date, a total of 13 U.S. Armed Forces service members have been killed and as many as 200 wounded, according to news reports. The fatalities include six army reservists killed in a Kuwait strike, six crew members in a KC-135 plane crash in Iraq, and one soldier who died from injuries sustained in Saudi Arabia.

The Senate resolution states that lawmakers “honor the memory and service of these fallen service members and extend their deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of these fallen service members.”

“The Wisconsin State Senate extend their deepest gratitude to the American personnel who are still in harm’s way during this ongoing conflict; their service is of immeasurable value to our nation,” it states.