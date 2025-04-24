Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskWorld News

US embassy in Bogotá issues warning ahead of planned anti-Israel protest

The embassy released a similar notice ahead of a pro-Palestinian protest in the city on March 21.

Bogotá, Columbia. Credit: Pixabay.
Bogotá, Columbia. Credit: Pixabay.
Edit
(April 24, 2025 / JNS)

The U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, Colombia, issued a warning on Wednesday ahead of a planned pro-Palestinian protest scheduled to take place on Friday.

“Demonstrators are expected to gather at approximately 5:00 p.m. at the U.S. Embassy gate on Carrera 45,” the embassy stated. “Visitors to the Embassy should take this into account on Friday, April 25. Street access to the U.S. Embassy may be impacted.”

“U.S. Embassy Bogotá will continue to monitor protest activity and provide updates if necessary,” the embassy continued.

The embassy then provided a list of eight actions for citizens and visitors to take for protection, including avoiding crowds, not using a cellphone in public, not wearing jewelry and carrying few valuables.

The embassy issued a similar statement ahead of a pro-Palestinian protest on March 21.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics