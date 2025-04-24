US embassy in Bogotá issues warning ahead of planned anti-Israel protest

( April 24, 2025 / JNS)

The U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, Colombia, issued a warning on Wednesday ahead of a planned pro-Palestinian protest scheduled to take place on Friday.

“Demonstrators are expected to gather at approximately 5:00 p.m. at the U.S. Embassy gate on Carrera 45,” the embassy stated. “Visitors to the Embassy should take this into account on Friday, April 25. Street access to the U.S. Embassy may be impacted.”

“U.S. Embassy Bogotá will continue to monitor protest activity and provide updates if necessary,” the embassy continued.

The embassy then provided a list of eight actions for citizens and visitors to take for protection, including avoiding crowds, not using a cellphone in public, not wearing jewelry and carrying few valuables.

The embassy issued a similar statement ahead of a pro-Palestinian protest on March 21.