Bereaved families honored at President’s Residence ahead of Yom Hazikaron

In a deeply moving gathering ahead of the national day of remembrance, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, hosted bereaved families of Israel Defense Forces soldiers and members of the Israeli security forces at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism, begins on the evening of April 21 with ceremonies nationwide, as the country pauses to honor those who gave their lives in defense of the Jewish state.

Representatives from Yad LaBanim, a volunteer organization that commemorates fallen soldiers and supports their bereaved families, and the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization joined parents, widows, siblings and children from across Israel, representing losses spanning generations—from the early 2000s through the current war. The families came from communities in both the north and south of the country, reflecting the breadth of sacrifice borne by Israeli society.

Among those remembered were Staff Sgt. Omri Perez, Staff Sgt. Niv Radia, Sgt. Shani Shay Germay, Maj. Daniel Gomez, Maj. Mordechai Shamir, Sgt. Maj. Yigal Nissim Iluz, Sgt. Maj. Salim Barkat and Sgt. Uriel Avraham.

Each family was given time to share the story of their loved one—“entire worlds,” as Herzog later described them—whose lives were cut short in service to the nation.

Since the Hamas-led onslaught on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the scale of loss has expanded dramatically. More than 355 new widows and more than 900 new orphans have joined Israel’s bereaved community, according to David Metzler of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization.

One of the most poignant moments came when Revital Shamir, the widow of Maj. Mordechai “Moti” Shamir, who fell in battle on Oct. 7 after rushing south from his home to confront infiltrating terrorists, shared personal items belonging to her husband.

“Moti had a significant military career,” she said. “I brought with me his beret—actually two. One is the one he left the house with, and the second is the one he received on the eve of Passover from his commander, in recognition of his excellence. This beret passed through many hands until it found its way back to us. It is no coincidence; it symbolizes his path.”

Reflecting on their shared life, she added, “We built a home of mission—a conscious choice to live a life that involves risk, but also great meaning. Today we see how heavy a price this choice exacts, but it was the path we chose together.”

Moti’s mother, Esther Shamir, drew a connection between generations of Jewish history, speaking a day after Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Every year, no matter where he was, Moti would come to her in uniform, stand beside her during the siren, and salute her,” she said of her mother, an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor from Hungary. “He would tell her, ‘Grandma, I promise you there will be no second Holocaust here.’”

She added, “When people were hiding in closets and safe rooms, that was not a Holocaust. Because at that very moment, Moti and so many others rose with extraordinary heroism. That is who we are.”

Shamir, 29, served as a major in the Golani Brigade’s reconnaissance unit. He left his home as the Oct. 7 attack began, without waiting for formal orders, and drove south to defend Israeli border communities. He was killed in combat later that day. He is survived by his wife, Revital, their son Lavi, his parents Esther and Benzion, his sisters Zehavit and Noa and his daughter Ori, born months after his death.

Each of the eight families shared memories of their loved ones, offering glimpses into lives defined by service, dedication and personal sacrifice.

“In every such meeting, the heart fills, and the soul is shaken anew,” Herzog said in closing remarks. “Each of the fallen is an entire world—values-driven people who acted with a deep sense of mission, saving the lives of people they did not know.”

Ahead of Yom Hazikaron, Herzog emphasized the importance of unity during a time of war.

“It is impossible not to agree that there are greater and more important things than any daily dispute, first and foremost, our unity as a people,” he said.

“I cannot change the difficult fate,” Herzog added, “but I have the privilege of saying thank you, for who they were and what they represent. They fell for the most exalted purpose. I wish you moments of comfort alongside moments of joy, and for all of us, better days of quiet and security.”

Michal Herzog also addressed the families, acknowledging the emotional strength required to share their stories.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I know how far from easy it is to open your heart, to return to the memories,” she said. “Within all the pain, there is also a deep human connection, bonds and friendships formed right here. In the end, we are all family.”

As Israel approached Yom Hazikaron, the gathering at the President’s Residence underscored both the depth of national loss and the resilience of those left behind—bound together by grief, memory and a shared commitment to the country’s future.

