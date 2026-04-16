Israeli troops kill terrorist in Beit Duqqu clash
The incident occurred during violent riot near Beit Duqqu northwest of Jerusalem in Judea and Samaria.
( Apr. 16, 2026 / JNS )
Israeli soldiers fatally shot a terrorist who the military said hurled stones at troops during a riot in the area of Beit Duqqu, northwest of Jerusalem in Judea and Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.
The military said the unrest broke out during an operational activity when a terrorist threw stones at the soldiers, posing a threat, and troops responded by opening fire and neutralizing the assailant.
No Israeli casualties were immediately reported.
Beit Duqqu lies in the Jerusalem area of Judea and Samaria, part of a cluster of Palestinian communities northwest of the capital.