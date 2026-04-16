Israeli forces destroy 70 Hezbollah terror sites in Bint Jbeil
IDF troops found more than 130 weapons stashed inside a school in the southern Lebanese town.
Israeli forces have uncovered major Hezbollah weapons caches and destroyed dozens of terrorist positions in and around the Southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil, as Israel’s ground offensive in the area intensifies, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.
Troops from the Commando Brigade’s Egoz Unit, under the 98th Division, raided a Hezbollah combat compound embedded in a civilian area of Bint Jbeil on Wednesday, seizing RPGs, Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, an anti-aircraft missile and surveillance gear before demolishing about 70 “terror infrastructure sites” in roughly a minute, according to the IDF.
⭕️DISMANTLED: ~70 Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in just one minute.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 16, 2026
IDF soldiers located dozens of weapons, among the weapons located were RPGs, Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition, grenades, an anti-aircraft missile, surveillance equipment and combat equipment.
In an… pic.twitter.com/dbUHl1rgoV
In a separate action, Maglan Unit forces killed “dozens of terrorists” who the army said were attempting to attack Israeli soldiers.
In a later statement, the military said troops operating in the Bint Jbeil area found more than 130 weapons, including rifles and pistols, stashed inside a school, alongside Hezbollah flags and insignia, accusing the Iranian-backed group of systematically using civilian sites to wage attacks on Israel.
🔎LOCATED: 130+ weapons belonging to Hezbollah inside a school in the area of Bint Jbeil.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 16, 2026
The weapons located included Kalashnikov rifles, pistols and additional weapons.
Alongside the weapons, the troops also found Hezbollah flags and other terrorist organization insignia. pic.twitter.com/6XCpoouhoX