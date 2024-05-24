JNS Press+
US: Two-thirds of aid that has crossed Gaza pier has been distributed

“We have thousands of tons of aid in the pipeline,” said Navy Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, deputy commander of U.S. Central Command.

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (expeditionary) use a rope to stabilize humanitarian aid while it is lifted by a crane aboard the MV Roy P. Benavidez to support the Joint Logistics Over-the-shore (JLOTS) operation, in the Port of Ashdod, Israel, May 13, 2024. A Credit: Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley/U.S. Army photo.
(May 24, 2024 / JNS)

A U.S. Department of Defense spokesman acknowledged on Tuesday that none of the 569 metric tons of humanitarian aid that has been delivered into Gaza via the temporary pier had gone to Gazans in need. On Thursday, the Pentagon said two-thirds of the aid that has crossed the new pier has now been delivered.

According to Navy Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, 820 metric tons—which the Pentagon says is 1.2 million pounds—of aid has been transferred since the pier began operating on May 17.

“Of that, 506 metric tons, or two-thirds of total aid transferred via the maritime corridor to the beach transfer point, has been distributed by the United Nations further into Gaza,” per the Pentagon.

“We have thousands of tons of aid in the pipeline,” Cooper said.

He called on “international donors to continue their contributions so that we can sustain and increase the volume of lifesaving aid getting to the people of Gaza every day.”

