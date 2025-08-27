Welcome back to campus, dear Jewish student

( Aug. 27, 2025 / JNS )

Jewish students, know that you are now in the “Free Palestine!” period. There’s no escaping the milieu and negative atmosphere that those words—and the anti-Israel actions behind them—have created for you. This is your challenging moment.

Most of you are certainly attempting to find solutions that will allow you to be free of the riots and vitriol associated with this now two-year-old university-wide campaign.

You deserve your rights, you deserve to be protected, and you, too, deserve to be free. Free to study and learn, and free to be as Jewish as you wish.

However, as we have witnessed this past decade and certainly since the 2023-24 academic year, Jew-hate has been emboldened. It is not just about Israel and Zionism; it is a mutated strain of Judeophobia.

I recently read a book review in The Spectator, and it caught my interest. The work is called Seduction Theory by Emily Adrian and was headlined: “Campus Antics.” One blurb read that it “breathes new and mesmerizing life into the campus novel.”

From my corner, my mind immediately went to scenes of violent riots at universities, anti-Zionist professors inculcating their students with anything but the facts while instructing them to traipse solely through the byways of woke Marxist progressivism in their thinking processes. It would include Jewish students besieged, banned and bamboozled as Jews-cum-Zionists as well as cowardly; treacherous university administration officials; and meddling, unhelpful politicians, including some spineless Jewish ones.

There is also an escalating pattern of extreme political stances at professional academic associations with declarations of academic boycotts, partnering with radical anti-Israel organizations, and false charges and inflammatory terms as “scholasticide.” There’d be Arabs, Muslims, Christian Zionists, blacks and the whole panoply of what we all witnessed these past few years.

Alas, one additional minute of perusing the magazine piece revealed that it was a “marriage-in-crisis novel” with “double infidelity.” Nevertheless, I am not averse to describing what happens in colleges and other post-graduate institutions, as well as research centers and international study forums, as being a result of intellectual seduction and not a little infidelity of the truth.

You’ll be confronted by voices that are harsh and hateful, like Noura Erakat, a Palestinian American activist and professor of international studies at Rutgers University, who posted on X: “Being an anti-Zionist is hardly a radical position. It is basic decency and commitment to humanity based on the conception of dignity, bodily integrity and equality of all people.”

Welcome to the return of 1984.

Now that you are aware of what lies ahead, how can you prepare for these academic antics? How can you defend against the results of their seductive ploys on your fellow students, as well as avoid being sucked into campus quicksand? It is said that most Jewish university students come to campus after five years of little Jewish education—that is, since bar/bat mitzvah age. And, of course, many have never visited Israel.

Below are some bullet points that may be of assistance. The recommendations supplement and balance other facts so that you can make your own judgments and not depend solely on what is the campus bon mot. And be aware of the alternative voices as well.

Some additional friendly suggestions:

Take into consideration that the Jewish establishment organizations seem to be failing on campus antisemitism. Do not be fearful of being Jewish. Besides Chabad and Hillel, and the Jewish fraternity AEPi, find a campus Jewish group to be close with (SSI: Students Supporting Israel and more). A good few independents operate, like StopAntisemitism and AMCHA. The atmosphere you might face has been described as romanticizing “resistance to occupation” and opposition to colonialism, to “globalize the intifada.” But you can get through this.

A last word: All the above is by far not an exhaustive list. It’s a foretaste, a forshmak. A start. An introduction. A lifeline. There’s so much more out there. You’ll have a lot of support, but you also need to reach out for it.

One more thing: Don’t ever be embarrassed to speak out for yourself and your fellow co-religionists. You’re not expected to represent all of Judaism, Israel or Zionism. Still, you should feel that whatever your identification is, never feel ashamed or imperiled, and always feel proud to be associated with a forward-thinking people.

Be who you are, but also realize that you are part of a people, a tradition, a culture, a religion and a history that goes back more than 3,000 years. That’s something to be proud of and worth defending.

