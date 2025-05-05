What on earth is happening in Canada?

( May 5, 2025 / JNS)

Canada just held elections last week, with Mark Carney, head of the Liberal party, declared the winner, even though his party failed to secure a majority of seats in Parliament. All eyes will be watching what happens politically. As for socially, what is going on?

Jews landed in Canada in the 1740s with the earliest French and English soldiers and settlers, settling in the Maritimes, according to Sheldon Godfrey, Canada’s pre-eminent scholar of Canadian Jewish history.

They continued to immigrate to the British-ruled Lower Canada (what is now part of Quebec), especially to Quebec City and Montreal. They came decades before the ancestors of Canadian leaders like Louis St. Laurent, Justin Trudeau or Jean Chrétien. Jews arrived with British troops in 1760, including Aaron Hart, who settled in Trois Rivières, Three Rivers. His son, Ezekiel Hart, was elected by the people of Three Rivers to the Assembly of Lower Canada in 1807, only to be barred because he was Jewish. He was re-elected again in 1809, only to be barred again.

Hart was the first Jew elected in the British Empire. It wasn’t until 1832 that the Quebec Assembly, led by Joseph Louis Papineau, passed the Emancipation Act allowing Jews to hold public office.

In the 1880s, Jews began to immigrate across western Canada, establishing several Jewish agricultural settlements in Saskatchewan when free land grants became Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald’s policy to expand Canada across the west. Some Jews became civic leaders and elected mayors in small urban centers in the West.

While Jewish life flourished, it was sometimes met with hate.

An early outbreak of violence against Jews happened in Quebec City in March 1910 following an antisemitic speech by Jacques-Édouard Plamondom, a political leader of that province.

Antisemitic views were espoused by people like Goldwin Smith, a former Oxford University professor and writer, and Jules-Paul Tardivel, a writer and activist in Quebec. This hate reached the House of Commons where member Henri Bourassa urged shutting down Jewish immigration. However, Sir Wilfrid Laurier, at the turn of the 20th century, became a staunch supporter of Jews in Canada and especially when violence and pogroms against Jews broke out in Russia.

From their first arrival in Toronto before the turn of the 20th century, prohibited from living north of Bloor Street, instead settling around Kensington Market, like my maternal grandparents. Until the 1950s, areas east of Spadina Road and Rosedale in North Toronto were also restricted against Jews. In 1934, a violent anti-Jewish riot broke out at Christie Pitts, a playground in the lower center of Toronto where Jewish baseball teams flourished. My late father-in-law, Harry Sniderman, one of Canada’s outstanding baseball players, fought back in that riot.

Canadian Prime Minister Mackenzie King and his government held antisemitic attitudes, and limited Jewish immigration to Canada from the 1930s until after World War II.

It took until 1955, seven years after Israel was established, for Canada to finally recognize Israel.

Mount Sinai Hospital, the first Jewish hospital in Toronto, was established in 1917 on Yorkville Avenue as Jewish doctors were restricted, at the time, from practicing in Toronto hospitals. The Jewish General Hospital was established in 1934 in Montreal for the same reason. Private clubs in Toronto barred Jewish memberships until the 1960s.

Slowly, these restrictions were lifted against Jews in cities across Canada as Jews began to play influential roles in the artistic, literary, scientific, medical, musical, poetic, educational, business, philanthropic and political pursuits of society. Five of 28 Canadian Nobel Prize winners were Jewish. And for the last few decades, antisemitism across Canada lingered in the subsurface of Canadian society but was manageable.

Today, in the aftermath of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, anti-Jewish hate incidents are rampant across Canada, substantially outnumbering all other hate incidents. Violent incidents continue to impact Jewish restaurants, schools and synagogues; even Mount Sinai Hospital has not been immune.

Toronto continues to have a record-breaking number of antisemitic incidents. These violent outrages are met by sporadic police arrests. Masks worn by protestors of these overt actions are rarely removed, allowing them to hide their identity. Canada’s highest institutions have failed to maintain their mandates, creating a wasteland of Canadian intolerance.

Waves of violent antisemitism behavior have unnerved many Canadians, yet it flourishes across the country in plain sight. Police, to be fair, cannot keep up the demand for arrests as they are overwhelmed by rising crime and drugs.

The mayors of Toronto and Montreal refuse to unleash the full force of law. The Toronto public transit system has not curbed antisemitic incidents even when requests for help are publicly made to the mayor.

This new Nazism could be stopped if officials followed the Canadian Constitution, especially the Canadian Charter of Rights and freedoms. Unfortunately, few principled leaders can be found in our vast, growing Canadian wasteland, bereft of principles.

Why are Canadian institutions—in education, business and culture—eroding before our eyes?

As a proud Canadian, a lifelong Liberal, I live in high expectation that this venal cycle will be replaced by a virtuous cycle that most Canadians wish for: A land of peace, order and good governance.

The question remains: Is antisemitism a comma in Canadian history or a forerunner of Canadian redemption? The answer to these questions is up to each Canadian.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.