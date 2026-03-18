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Jerry Grafstein

Jerry Grafstein is a retired lawyer and former Liberal senator in the Canadian parliament.

Fort Louisbourg, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Canada
Opinion
Jews: A founding nation of Canada
In 2024, they made up about 14% of Canada’s active Armed Forces, even though they represent less than 1% of the country’s population.
Jul. 17, 2025
Jerry Grafstein
Toronto
Opinion
What on earth is happening in Canada?
May. 5, 2025
Jerry Grafstein
Justin Trudeau, Benjamin Netanyahu
Opinion
Trudeau’s legacy to go down as disappointing when it comes to Israel
Jan. 8, 2025
Jerry Grafstein
Flag of Canada
Opinion
The origins of antisemitism in Canada and why it has spiked
While Canada’s earliest prime ministers were defenders of the Jews, others were not so welcoming restricting where Jews could live.
Dec. 18, 2024
Jerry Grafstein
Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto.
Opinion
Canada, radical Islam and cities of fear
Why do hate incidents against Jews in Canada vastly outnumber all other minorities?
Nov. 4, 2024
Jerry Grafstein
Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto.
Opinion
Canada and the war against the Jews
Members of Beth Tzedec Congregation, the largest in Canada, have to go through a guarded backdoor to enter the building. Not so for parishioners at Timothy Eaton Church just a mile or so away in mid-Toronto.
Sep. 18, 2024
Jerry Grafstein
"Destruction" (1836) by Cole Thomas, depicting the fall of the Roman Empire. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Canada and the decline of Western civilization
Any student of ancient, medieval or modern history will see the obvious decay of Western institutions across the world.
Jul. 10, 2024
Jerry Grafstein