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Legislators from 14 Latin American countries commit to pro-Israel agenda at the Buenos Aires summit

Sponsored by the Israel Allies Foundation and the American Friends of Isaac Accords, the Buenos Aires summit advances Israel-Latin America cooperation as parliamentarians pledge coordinated action on antisemitism, security, diplomacy and economic cooperation with the Jewish state.

The Genesis Prize Foundation, Israel Allies Foundation, American Friends of Isaac Accords
David Hatchwell, Javier Milei and Josh Reinstein
From left: David Hatchwell, chairman of the selection committee, The Genesis Prize Foundation; Argentine President Javier Milei; Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation. Credit: Courtesy of The Genesis Prize Foundation.
(June 30, 2026 / The Genesis Prize Foundation)

The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) and the American Friends of Isaac Accords (AFOIA) today concluded the Latin America Chairmen’s Conference, a three-day summit at which legislators from more than 10 Latin American countries signed the Isaac Accords principles and pledged concrete action to strengthen their nations’ relationships with Israel. Bringing together Chairs of Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucuses, senior parliamentarians, ambassadors and religious leaders from across the region, the conference became one of the largest parliamentary gatherings on Israel-Latin America relations held in the region.

The Isaac Accords were conceived by Argentine President Javier Milei, who was honored with the 2025 Genesis Prize in recognition of his support for Israel. Inspired by the Abraham Accords, the Isaac Accords initiative seeks to extend to Latin America a framework of deepened economic and security cooperation, technological innovation and support for Israel rooted in shared Judeo-Christian values. The Buenos Aires conference brought that initiative to Latin American parliamentarians, who signed its principles and committed to coordinated pro-Israel action.

“The Buenos Aires summit marks a major step in translating President Milei’s vision of the Isaac Accords into parliamentary action,” said Stan Polovets, chairman and co-founder of The Genesis Prize Foundation, which established AFOIA to operationalize that vision through public and private diplomacy. “We are pleased to see it happen on the heels of the announcement of the Isaac Accords Fund launch by the Inter-American Development Fund and the establishment of the Global Partnership of the Isaac Accords by the American Jewish Committee. By working together, we will build strong and enduring ties between Latin America and Israel, ties that will benefit tens of millions of people across the region.”

“This conference marks a defining moment as we call on courageous parliamentarians across the region to fully embrace the Isaac Accords and take the historic step of moving their nations’ embassies to Jerusalem, Israel’s undivided capital,” said Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation.

“Through faith-based diplomacy, the Israel Allies Foundation is forging an unbreakable alliance between Israel and Latin America. By strengthening its partnership with Israel, Latin America is choosing moral clarity based on shared Judeo-Christian values, and a future of security, prosperity and divine blessings for all our nations.”

President Javier Milei
President Milei addresses attendees of the Latin America Chairman’s Conference. Credit: Courtesy of The Genesis Prize Foundation.

Conference highlights:

  • Signing of the Isaac Accords principles by legislators from more than 10 countries.
  • Pledges to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism in more than 10 countries.
  • Commitments by participating legislators to champion the relocation of their nations’ embassies to Jerusalem, Israel’s undivided capital.
  • Strengthened legislative frameworks to combat terrorism and extremism across the region.
  • Keynote address by President Milei: “We are responsible for uniting Latin America on the right side: toward life, freedom, and democracy. The main objective of these Accords is to defend basic values. Global antisemitism, far from retreating after the Holocaust, has reorganized itself. The most recent example is the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, in which more than 2,200 people were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage, including 21 Argentines. That is why the response must also be sustained over time.

Voices from the conference

As Co-Chair of the Israel Allies Caucus in Argentina, I am proud to welcome nearly 20 legislators from more than a dozen countries to Buenos Aires. Argentina is a steadfast ally of Israel at this critical moment, and our two nations share fundamental values: democracy, freedom, and pluralism. The parliamentarians gathered here stand with us in defending the values of the Western world and strengthening the enduring friendship between Latin America and Israel.
Deputy Sabrina Ajmechet, Co-Chair, IAF Caucus in Argentina
When the Chairmen of Latin American Israel Allies Caucuses come together in Argentina—the country whose president conceived the Isaac Accords—they are not only attending a conference, they are making a statement. AFOIA operates at the crossroads of public and private diplomacy, and co-sponsoring this conference is a direct expression of our core conviction: that Israel’s long-term security is built relationship by relationship, legislature by legislature, friendship by friendship. Latin America is stepping up.
Ambassador S. Fitzgerald Haney, managing director for Latin America, Genesis Prize Foundation/AFOIA
This conference is a powerful testament to the extraordinary parliamentary support for Israel that exists throughout Latin America. Nearly 20 legislators from more than a dozen countries sent a clear message: the friendship between Israel and Latin America is stronger than ever. The legislators gathered here are shaping a new chapter in this relationship—built on shared values, a commitment to democracy, and a determination to stand with Israel when it matters most.
Leopoldo Martínez, Latin America director, Israel Allies Foundation
The basic initiative of the Isaac Accords is that Argentina should serve as the driving force for all the countries in the region, committed to freedom, liberty and democracy, and uniting them in the global fight against terrorism and antisemitism led by the United States and Israel.
Rabbi Axel Wahnish, Argentine ambassador to Israel

The Genesis Prize Foundation
About & contact the publisher
The Genesis Prize Foundation The Genesis Prize Foundation
The Genesis Prize Foundation works to foster Jewish identity, celebrate Jewish achievement and strengthen the bond between Israel and the Diaspora. Through the Genesis Prize, a global award honoring extraordinary individuals for their professional excellence, contribution to humanity and commitment to Jewish values, the foundation has leveraged the annual $1 million award into philanthropic initiatives totaling more than $50 million, with grants going to more than 230 nonprofit programs in 31 countries and directly impacting the lives of tens of thousands of people.
About & contact the publisher
Israel Allies Foundation
The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) coordinates the activities of more than 1,600 legislators around the world committed to faith-based diplomacy in support of Israel. With 64 parliamentary caucuses in 64 countries, the IAF mobilizes political support grounded in shared Judeo-Christian values. Learn more at israelallies.org.
About & contact the publisher
American Friends of Isaac Accords
AFOIA is a nonprofit organization established in 2025 by The Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF). Its mission is to advance economic, cultural and diplomatic cooperation between Israel and Latin American countries, operating at the intersection of public and private diplomacy. AFOIA bridges governments across Latin America, the United States and Israel with private-sector leaders, civil society and Jewish communal partners, countering isolation and building lasting alliances.
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