AJU’s Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies hires Rabbi Candice Levy

American Jewish University announced today that Rabbi Candice Levy is joining the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies as a lecturer of rabbinic studies. This addition to the Ziegler School’s faculty underscores AJU’s commitment to highlighting diverse perspectives and investing in the development of future Jewish leaders.

Levy, who was ordained at the Ziegler School and served as a part-time lecturer at the school, is uniquely equipped to work alongside Ziegler to develop the next generation of rabbis. With extensive involvement in a variety of Jewish communities—Sephardic, Ashkenaz, Orthodox, Conservative and Reform—she welcomes and enriches students no matter what background they come from.

“The Ziegler School is committed to investing in our students and fostering an innovative environment for our students,” said Rabbi Bradley Shavit-Artson, dean of the Ziegler School. “Rabbi Candice Levy is a skilled rabbi, instructor and Jewish professional ready to meet the needs of the evolving Jewish community. Her lived and learned experiences, knowledge and guidance will enhance the education of our Ziegler students.”

Levy earned a B.A. in political science and sociology from Yeshiva University, a Ph.D. in Near Eastern languages and cultures from UCLA, and was ordained at the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies in 2023. She taught part-time at UCLA, Ziegler and Hebrew Union College, and most recently, served as a rabbi and Jewish-studies teacher at the Milken Community School. As a full-time Ziegler faculty member, Levy will continue to draw from her robust academic background, authentic experiences and traditions to inspire and educate students.

“Rabbinical school is about the formation of an individual into a rabbi, and so much of being a rabbi is cultivating relationships,” said Levy. “I am honored to join the Ziegler School as a full-time faculty member and invest in the education and development of our future rabbis—both inside and outside of the classroom.”

The Ziegler School has recently redesigned its curriculum, created a change in tuition structure, hired an assistant dean to head outreach efforts and relocated to a new campus, all in accordance with the recommendations of a blue-ribbon commission and feedback from the Ziegler community.

To learn more about the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies, a program of the American Jewish University, and its commitment to training future leaders of Conservative Judaism, visit: aju.edu/ziegler.