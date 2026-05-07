Shekel hits 33-year high against dollar
The shekel strengthened to 2.90 against the dollar, its strongest level since October 1993.
( May 7, 2026 / JNS )
The Israeli shekel gained 1.1% on Wednesday, reaching its highest level against the dollar in 33 years, amid investor optimism over a possible end to hostilities between Iran and the United States.
The shekel, which has appreciated 9% so far in 2026, strengthened to 2.90 per dollar on Wednesday, its strongest level since October 1993, Reuters reported.