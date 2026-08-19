More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

Coalition for Jewish Values expands advisory board

The appointments of Ambassador David Friedman and Irit Tratt strengthen CJV’s advocacy, legislative outreach and national leadership.

Coalition for Jewish Values
Ambassador David Friedman
Ambassador David Friedman. Credit: U.S. State Department.
(Aug. 19, 2026 / Coalition for Jewish Values)

Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), representing more than 2,500 traditional, Orthodox rabbis in American public policy, announced key additions to its professional staff and the appointment of multiple leaders, including former Ambassador David Friedman and Irit Tratt, to its advisory board.

“CJV represents a unique voice in public policy, articulating Jewish values with clarity and authenticity,” said Friedman, who played a key role in advancing human rights and the cause of peace during his time as U.S. Ambassador to Israel, as well as deepening the U.S.-Israel alliance. “I believe what they are doing is critical for America’s future and I am proud to join its Advisory Board.”

By joining, Friedman recognized CJV’s advancement as a voice for authentic Jewish values in the public policy sphere. Over the summer, three new staff entered key positions: Isabella Brannon as director of legal affairs, Shaya Gedz as director of federal affairs and Rabbi Meir Levin as director of external relations.

“These appointments represent an important step forward for CJV as we expand our national presence and strengthen our ability to advocate for Jewish values and the Jewish community,” said CJV executive vice president Rabbi Yaakov Menken. “Our new staff bring valuable experience, energy and commitment to our work, while Ambassador Friedman and others are now offering their extraordinary insight and leadership to our advisory board. At a time of rising antisemitism and growing hostility toward both Israel and Jewish values, their voices and counsel will be invaluable.”

Also joining the advisory board is Tratt, a national board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition and a board member of Jerusalem News Syndicate and the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), who also serves on the steering committee of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs. “At this pivotal moment for Jews in America and around the world, principled leadership is essential,” said Tratt. “I am proud to join the CJV Board and to help advance an agenda rooted in traditional Jewish values, moral clarity and an unwavering commitment to Israel.”

Coalition for Jewish Values
About & contact the publisher
Coalition for Jewish Values Coalition for Jewish Values
Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) represents over 2,500 traditional, Orthodox rabbis as the largest rabbinic public policy organization in America. A 501(c)3 non-profit, CJV promotes religious liberty, human rights, and classical Jewish ideas in American public policy.
EXPLORE JNS
Election, Ballot
U.S. News
Dem socialist wins Florida Senate primary, but GOP incumbent favorite to keep seat
Angie Nixon beat Alex Vindman although he out-raised her by more than 16 times.
August 18, 2026 10:24 PM
JNS Staff
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir points to the hanging facility under construction where the death penalty for terrorists convicted of murder will be carried out, Aug. 18, 2026. Credit: Otzma Yehudit.
Israel News
Ben-Gvir shows off gallows where terrorists will hang
The facility, which is under construction, will include viewing booths for victims and their families to watch the proceedings.
August 19, 2026 01:14 AM
David Isaac
A grade 11 Saudi textbook highlights agreements between Muhammad with Jews and Christians. Credit: IMPACT-se.
World News
Saudi Arabia excises all antisemitism from textbooks
“The Saudi curriculum has never been more positive in its portrayal of religious minorities or more encouraging of peace and tolerance,” said IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff.
Aug. 17, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
U.S. News
Project to install Islamic washing station at DFW draws ire of Texas governor
Gov. Greg Abbott is requesting a federal investigation of two Texas airports to see if “one subset of the population” is being given “special treatment based on religion.”
Aug. 17, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Breaking News
02:19
IDF strikes senior Hamas Nukhba terrorists in Gaza
01:48
Netanyahu: Israel warned Syria against deployment of Turkish troops
01:32
Israeli envoy Leiter: Hamas violated Gaza ceasefire 229 times since Aug. 3
01:21
British venue admits discrimination against Jewish comedian
01:18
Israel markets first 1,400 units in strategic E1 corridor
00:47
Ben-Gvir shows off gallows where terrorists will hang
23:25
Rubio talks Lebanon, Iran, Hormuz Strait with Emirati national security adviser, State Department says
23:22
21 pro-Israel candidates won Florida primaries on Tuesday, AIPAC says
15:45
US civil rights agency found ‘reasonable cause’ that University of Illinois at Chicago discriminated against three Jewish and Israeli professors
15:16
El-Sayed’s mother ‘worked for terror group that directly funded bin Laden, Taliban, Hamas,’ National Republican Senatorial Committee says
15:00
Syria will hold onto recently discovered nuclear material, Syrian foreign minister says
14:42
Anti-school choice measure ‘fails miserably,’ Arizona Supreme Court rules it won’t appear on Nov. ballot, Goldwater Institute says
14:06
Mossad special operation liberates remains of Israeli soldier killed 44 years ago in Lebanon, Jewish state says
14:05
IDF hits Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip
14:01
‘Deep pain’ over ‘brutal’ murder of Hillel Mordechai in Beit Shemesh, Netanyahu says
14:00
Warrant issued, then withdrawn for former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, after she missed hearing over alleged assault of cop at anti-Israel protest
11:23
Federal appeals court rules Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia can ‘freely discuss, decide who should be its bishops,’
Becket Fund for Religious Liberty says
11:15
‘President Trump, Republicans are making America safe again,’ Republican Jewish Coalition says, of 2025 FBI stats
11:12
‘Extremely limited’ scholarly understanding of substance use disorders among Orthodox Jews, researchers say
10:20
No ongoing or scheduled talks with Iranian regime, Trump says
10:11
Clark University to train psychologists, social workers on Jew-hatred
10:04
Michigan State University says it’s adding undergrad seminars on Jew-hatred, Islamophobia
09:28
No danger to Golan Heights communities reportedly, as six firefighting planes battle large blaze
09:27
Iran-Oman deal crucial for talks to resume between Washington, Tehran, Qatari foreign ministry says
08:53
Israeli MFA calls ‘Reuters’ profile of Hamas chief ‘PR for terrorists’
08:33
Israeli Foreign Ministry: PA ‘has no excuse’ not to remove antisemitic content from curriculum
08:24
Israel demands UN retract tribute to Hamas commander
08:03
Israeli FM Sa’ar congratulates Zambia’s Hichilema on reelection
07:46
Rep. Fine refers GOP opponent to FBI over $1 million in allegedly unreported campaign expenditures
07:22
Police sappers neutralize dummy bomb attached to PLO flag in Samaria
07:18
Syria condemns alleged Israeli strikes on military base
07:02
Israeli forces seize M16, ammunition and cash near Nablus
06:51
Israeli rescue teams recover three bodies from Cali rubble
06:35
Negev man charged with plotting car-bombing of Beersheva nightclub
06:11
Iranian lawmaker rejects Trump call for surrender
05:50
IDF interceptor launched at false target in northern Israel
05:30
Amar’e Stoudemire inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
05:12
Ugandan, Burundian officers visit Israel as part of talks on Gaza
04:44
Israeli forces arrest two terror suspects in northern Samaria
04:21
Netanyahu hails Likud primary results, says slate reflects renewal
04:09
IDF kills Islamic Jihad commander who abducted Israeli from Be’eri on Oct. 7
03:52
Six Thai workers injured by unexploded ordnance near Metula
03:21
Ex-Mamdani campaign staffer says she was ‘mistaken’ for calling NYC synagogue attack non-antisemitic
03:10
Israeli envoy condemns Hezbollah’s use of human shields
03:07
CENTCOM: US forces have redirected 64 ships, disabled three in Iran blockade
02:41
Trump again floats idea of making Strait of Hormuz a US territory
02:19
Upcoming election ‘most important in Israel’s history,’ Knesset speaker tells JNS
02:15
Kushner: Gaza demilitarization could begin within 30 days
02:03
IDF to hold military exercise in Judea and Samaria
01:53
UNIFIL: Israeli flags in Southern Lebanon violate Resolution 1701
More Updates
JNS TV
Jared Kushner delivers a statement to the media alongside U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, near Kiryat Gat, on Oct. 21, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Is Israel squandering its military victories?
August 18, 2026 06:10 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Senior Contributing Editor
The search that gripped—and duped—a nation
Ruthie Blum
Adam Levick. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
Antisemitism at London-based ‘Guardian’ is worse than you think
Adam Levick