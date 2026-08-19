Coalition for Jewish Values expands advisory board

Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), representing more than 2,500 traditional, Orthodox rabbis in American public policy, announced key additions to its professional staff and the appointment of multiple leaders, including former Ambassador David Friedman and Irit Tratt, to its advisory board.

“CJV represents a unique voice in public policy, articulating Jewish values with clarity and authenticity,” said Friedman, who played a key role in advancing human rights and the cause of peace during his time as U.S. Ambassador to Israel, as well as deepening the U.S.-Israel alliance. “I believe what they are doing is critical for America’s future and I am proud to join its Advisory Board.”

By joining, Friedman recognized CJV’s advancement as a voice for authentic Jewish values in the public policy sphere. Over the summer, three new staff entered key positions: Isabella Brannon as director of legal affairs, Shaya Gedz as director of federal affairs and Rabbi Meir Levin as director of external relations.

“These appointments represent an important step forward for CJV as we expand our national presence and strengthen our ability to advocate for Jewish values and the Jewish community,” said CJV executive vice president Rabbi Yaakov Menken. “Our new staff bring valuable experience, energy and commitment to our work, while Ambassador Friedman and others are now offering their extraordinary insight and leadership to our advisory board. At a time of rising antisemitism and growing hostility toward both Israel and Jewish values, their voices and counsel will be invaluable.”

Also joining the advisory board is Tratt, a national board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition and a board member of Jerusalem News Syndicate and the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), who also serves on the steering committee of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs. “At this pivotal moment for Jews in America and around the world, principled leadership is essential,” said Tratt. “I am proud to join the CJV Board and to help advance an agenda rooted in traditional Jewish values, moral clarity and an unwavering commitment to Israel.”