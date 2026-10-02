More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Flydubai captain recounts fight to save Israel-bound flight

“I fought for my life—and the lives of 170 passengers,” Capt. Smit Machchhar told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his hospital bed in the UAE.

JNS Staff
Capt. Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot wounded during an attack aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, speaks from his hospital bed in the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 2, 2026. Credit: Screenshot.
Capt. Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot wounded during an attack aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, speaks from his hospital bed in the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 2, 2026. Credit: Screenshot.
(Oct. 2, 2026 / JNS)

The Indian captain seriously wounded during the midair attack aboard a flydubai flight bound for Israel has spoken publicly for the first time about his fight to save the aircraft and the more than 170 people aboard.

Capt. Smit Machchhar recounted the dramatic moments during a video call from his hospital bed in the United Arab Emirates with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

“I had so many injuries, but I told myself that I had to get up and act,” Machchhar said. “At that moment, I pushed myself to open the cockpit door.”

“I fought for my life,” he continued. “I understood that if I did not show courage, 170 passengers would lose their lives.”

Machchhar was piloting flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when his co-pilot allegedly attacked him and attempted to crash the Boeing 737 MAX 8 while it was flying over Saudi Arabia.

Despite suffering severe injuries, Machchhar managed to open the locked cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and overpower his attacker. Two off-duty pilots traveling aboard the aircraft then helped bring the plane under control and land it safely at Tabuk Airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

The aircraft was carrying 174 passengers, according to reports.

Modi praised Machchhar during their conversation, telling him that India was praying for his recovery.

“Your courage, composure and calm saved many lives,” Modi said. “The country can proudly say that Indians are not people who take lives, but people who are willing to risk their lives to save others.”

Machchhar replied, “I never thought I would have the opportunity to speak with you.”

The 38-year-old captain underwent emergency surgery in Tabuk after the aircraft landed and was subsequently transferred to the UAE for further treatment.

Machchhar suffered serious wounds to his neck and hands during the attack, according to reports. Despite his injuries and the aircraft’s rapid loss of altitude, he was able to raise the alarm and release the cockpit door, enabling those outside to intervene.

Modi had already publicly hailed Machchhar as a “hero,” saying his “immense courage and unwavering resolve” helped avert a major tragedy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has similarly praised the Indian pilot, saying his actions prevented what could have become a “9/11-style” attack.

Netanyahu said on Thursday that the co-pilot appeared to have undergone “Islamist radical indoctrination” and that “it looks very likely that he was going to down the plane,” while stressing that the investigation was continuing.

UAE authorities have opened an investigation into the incident, including whether it was connected to terrorist activity. Flydubai has cautioned against speculation about the motive before the investigation is completed.

The captain’s actions have also drawn praise in his native India. The government of Gujarat, his home state, has announced that it will honor him for his bravery.

Machchhar, who previously flew for SpiceJet, has more than a decade of commercial aviation experience and nearly 10,000 flying hours.

Wednesday’s flight ultimately landed safely in Tabuk, with all of the passengers surviving an incident that Israeli and Indian leaders have said could otherwise have ended in catastrophe.

Middle East Terrorism Asia
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. News
Federal judge dismisses complaint against anti-Israel groups that protested outside NJ synagogue
In her ruling, Katharine Hayden wrote that the alleged victims may have interfered with one of the defendant’s right to protest.
October 1, 2026 05:26 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Hoshana Rabbah Torah study session in the Knesset sukkah in Jerusalem on Oct. 1, 2026. Credit: Prime Minister’s Spokesperson’s Office.
Israel News
At Hoshanah Rabbah Torah study, Netanyahu calls flydubai rescue ‘chain of miracles’
“The tradition of Jewish heroism tips the scales,” the Israeli prime minister said.
October 2, 2026 01:58 AM
JNS Staff
FlyDubai
Israel News
Kaploun thanks Saudi authorities for ‘quick response’ aiding passengers on rescued flydubai flight
“This is what President Trump’s work is accomplishing: countries working together to benefit and protect one another,” the U.S. special envoy told JNS. “We witnessed miracles according to everyone involved.”
Sept. 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes Yaniv Hayun, one of the Israeli passengers who helped overpower the alleged attacker aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073, at Ben-Gurion International Airport, Sept. 30, 2026. Photo by Itay Beit-On/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu hails Israeli ‘hero’ as flydubai passengers return home safely
The prime minister tells Yaniv Hayun he deserves a “global medal of honor” and says Israel will join the probe into the apparent attempt to crash Flight FZ1073.
Oct. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
04:24
Trump threatens Iran with ‘very hard’ response if linked to flydubai attack
04:05
Netanyahu: Flydubai rescue was ‘Hollywood on steroids’
03:22
Flydubai pilot speaks from hospital: ‘I fought for my life’
03:11
Arkia: Dubai repatriation flights still planned
02:14
El Al delays UAE flights after landing approval withdrawn
01:28
IDF: Slain Hamas commander oversaw captivity of Israeli hostages
01:20
Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh pulls out of Knesset race
17:04
‘Chain of miracles with divine assistance,’ Netanyahu says of rescued flydubai flight
16:59
Israeli military names 170 Palestinians it says were terrorists posing as journalists
13:49
Anti-Israel rabbi posts about giving Mamdani a mezuzah during mayor’s visit to Sukkah in Williamsburg
13:46
British police arrest UK-Iranian dual national in RAF Fairford incident
13:04
Syrian government denies report that it met with Hezbollah
12:49
US can deport leader of largest mosque in Wisconsin, federal judge rules
11:03
Protect Jewish students on third anniversary of Oct. 7, CIJA tells Canadian schools
08:48
President of Israeli Supreme Court urges Balad leader to quit election race
08:35
IDF kills PIJ terrorist in Khan Yunis
08:33
Oct. 7 Gaza Division intelligence officer identified as Aryeh Amidror
08:11
Trump rejects reports Netanyahu was warned before Oct. 7
08:03
Thai police probe Israeli’s death in Koh Phangan
07:30
Israel tightens pilot checks after Flydubai cockpit attack
07:26
IDF: 10 Gazans identified as journalists were terrorists
07:02
Netanyahu: No peace in Gaza until ‘murderous’ Hamas regime is destroyed
06:30
Ben-Gvir: Pilot who planned to crash plane must be extradited to Israel
06:03
Indian pilot reported in stable condition after flydubai attack attempt
05:42
Ben-Gvir at Supreme Court: Balad leader ‘belongs in prison’
05:20
Thousands hold daytime Sukkot prayers at Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem
04:58
IDF issues detailed rebuttal to ‘NAZA’ film
04:37
Netanyahu hails Israeli ‘hero’ as flydubai passengers return home safely
04:17
UAE orders formal investigation into flydubai ‘incident’
03:56
Netanyahu: Too early to say if Iran behind flydubai attack
03:31
Herzog to recommend heroism award for Israelis who stopped flydubai attack
03:10
IDF: Air Force struck more than 500 Hezbollah, Hamas targets in past month
03:07
UK police probe Iran ties of air base terror suspects
02:54
Trump: Iran war will end ‘very soon, one way or another’
02:35
Netanyahu: Israel warned Britain of Iran-backed attack before UK sanctions
02:14
Israeli airlines to start Dubai rescue flights
01:53
IDF: Oct. 7 Hamas operative, platoon commander killed in Gaza strikes
01:32
Modi: Stabbed flydubai captain helped save ‘hundreds of lives’
16:10
Pennsylvania public school board member resigns after anti-Muslim comments
16:08
‘Strong indications’ Iran played role in planned attack at UK airbase, British prime minister says
12:11
Rescue flight from Saudi Arabia lands in Israel
12:02
Federation condemns attack on Palestinian village in Samaria
08:14
Regev seeks flydubai flight freeze after cockpit attack
08:00
Israeli firm wins $150 million US military counter-drone deal
07:25
Mossad probes suspected plot to crash flydubai plane
07:05
Second flydubai flight to Tel Aviv turns back to Dubai
04:41
Iran-backed terror leader celebrates US pullout from Iraq
04:40
Report: IDF chief cancels planned US visit amid heightened alert
03:48
US Senate blocks resolution on Judea and Samaria rights report
03:03
Melbourne imam calls for shunning Jews, taking up arms
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Is Jewish unity in a polarized nation possible?
October 1, 2026 02:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Opinion
Iran’s terror war is reaching America
Erfan Fard
Senior Contributing Editor
What Bibi knew
Ruthie Blum