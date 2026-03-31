More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

Israeli experts assess conflict with Iran and nuclear threat

Retired Maj. Gen. Danny Rothschild and nuclear expert Ori Nissim Levy detail the military campaign, Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and next steps.

Mar. 31, 2026
Afeka Academic College of Engineering

Israeli experts assess conflict with Iran and nuclear threat

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
A view of Tehran
Tehran. Credit: Mehr News Agency via Wikimedia Commons.
( Mar. 31, 2026 / Afeka Academic College of Engineering )

As Israel continues its military confrontation with Iran, two national security experts offered a sobering assessment of where things stand and what the conflict’s outcome will mean for the region.

Retired Maj. Gen. Danny Rothschild, former deputy director of military intelligence and chairman of the board of trustees at Afeka Academic College of Engineering in Tel Aviv, described an Israeli military campaign operating on three simultaneous tracks: degrading Iran’s missile-launch capabilities, systematically eliminating decision-makers within the Iranian establishment and dismantling Iran’s broader military infrastructure, all in close coordination with U.S. forces.

“From the first morning of the operation, we targeted the decision-makers,” Rothschild said. “And since then, on almost a daily basis, we have been doing the same to their replacements. No replacement has been able to remain in his position for more than a week or two. That has had a significant impact on the entire operation.”

Rothschild described the level of U.S.-Israeli military cooperation as unprecedented. “They are sitting in the same command post. Missions are decided and executed jointly. I have never seen anything like it, never dreamt of it.” He noted that Israel’s three-layered missile-defense system, the Arrow, David’s Sling and Iron Dome, has been achieving interception rates of between 90% and 98%, which he called “a lifesaver” for Israeli civilians absorbing daily attacks.

On the nuclear dimension of the conflict, retired Col. Ori Nissim Levy, Ph.D., chairman of the World Nuclear Forum and a lecturer at Afeka College who served 250 days of reserve duty during the Gaza war, warned that Iran remains dangerously close to nuclear weapons capability and that the most urgent concern is not what has been destroyed but what has not yet been found.

“About 85% of the resources required to build a nuclear weapon go into acquiring the fissile material,” Levy explained. “Iran has approximately 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to at least 60%. That is the most precious thing they have and we do not know exactly where it is.” He noted that uranium at that enrichment level is dense enough that 400 kilograms occupies roughly the size of a suitcase, making it relatively easy to disperse and conceal across a country of 1.6 million square kilometers.

Levy assessed that recent strikes have caused 70% to 90% damage to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure over the long term but cautioned that the short-term threat from the existing stockpile remains acute. “If Iran has the right centrifuges, they could move from 60% enrichment to weapons-grade material in a matter of weeks,” he said. “The long-term picture may be better after the damage that has been done. The short term is very, very problematic.”

On pathways forward, Levy outlined four possibilities: continued military strikes, a targeted operation to locate and seize the enriched uranium stockpile, a negotiated deal or regime change. He was skeptical of the deal option, pointing to the 2015 nuclear agreement’s failure to address Iran’s support for regional terror proxies, and argued that any new agreement would be difficult to verify and enforce. His assessment of the stockpile was blunt. “My prediction is that the 400 kilograms will not be found,” he said. “It is not going to be black or white. Iran has planned for the long term.”

Rothschild offered a parallel assessment of the Hezbollah front, noting that while the group has been significantly degraded compared to previous conflicts, it continues to threaten northern Israel. He said Hezbollah’s decision to join the fighting in early March was its own initiative, one that has generated increasing pushback within Lebanon itself. “More and more Shi’ite people are standing up against Hezbollah,” he said. “They are saying Hezbollah is destroying Lebanon.” He acknowledged, however, that the Lebanese government lacks the power to confront Hezbollah militarily and that a political resolution remains distant.

Both experts said the outcome of this conflict could reshape the Middle East. “When this war ends,” Rothschild said, “and hopefully it will end in a situation where Iran no longer has the power to threaten its neighbors or Israel, the whole Middle East will take a different shape.”

Levy echoed that view while raising a broader concern: the conflict has prompted more than 25 countries to accelerate their pursuit of nuclear-energy programs, some for legitimate energy reasons and others with an eye toward eventual weapons capability. “Some states want energy,” he said. “Some want to understand it as an insurance card.”

Afeka Academic College of Engineering
About & contact the publisher
Afeka Academic College of Engineering Afeka Academic College of Engineering
The Afeka Academic College of Engineering in Tel Aviv ranks among Israel’s leading academic institutions of engineering and science, and is accredited by the Council for Higher Education. The college was founded in 1996, and has since graduated over 8,000 bachelor’s and master’s engineering and science alumni. Afeka alumni have taken on key industry roles in the Israeli and global fields of high tech, research and development, defense, electronics, software, medicine, machinery, and management, and have gone on to advanced master’s and doctoral studies at academic institutions in Israel and abroad.
EXPLORE JNS
Gavel, Court
World News
Ontario court sentences neo-Nazi propagandist to 20 years for facilitating terrorist activity
Matthew Althorpe’s “hatred and violent extremism targeted all those who did not align with his grotesque ideology,” several Jewish advocacy organizations wrote after the ruling.
Mar. 31, 2026
The Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. Credit: Thomas Wolf (www.foto-tw.de) via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Hollywood studio complex targeted with anti-Israel graffiti
Sunset Bronson Studios, a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument, is home to Netflix production offices and a local news station.
Mar. 31, 2026
Huckabee Herzog
Israel News
Herzog condemns ‘recent surge’ of extremist violence in Judea and Samaria
“These acts of violence stand in stark contradiction to the values upon which Israel was founded and to the enduring ethical tradition of the Jewish people,” the Israeli president wrote.
Mar. 31, 2026
Mamdani Passover
U.S. News
At progressive Passover event, Mamdani tells Exodus story without mentioning Jewish arrival in Israel
The New York City mayor, who is a harsh and frequent critic of Israel, also wove his plans on affordability and to fight U.S. immigration policy into his telling of the holiday story.
Mar. 31, 2026
JNS Staff
City College of San Francisco
Antisemitism
Union head calling Jewish professor ‘colonizer’ was Jew-hatred, San Francisco community college finds
The findings of an independent investigation show that “you cannot target Jewish professors and hide behind, ‘This is union activity’ or ‘this is free speech,’” StandWithUs told JNS.
Mar. 31, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Naftali Bennett arrives at the Conference of Presidents
U.S. News
Betsy Berns Korn nominated for second term as Conference of Presidents chair
Matthew Bronfman, chairman of the Hillel International board of governors, was nominated as chair-elect.
Mar. 31, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy explained
Mar. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
On the ‘Four Questions’ and the ‘Four Sons’
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
I grieve for thee, my brother Moshe
Moshe Phillips