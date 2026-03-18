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Afeka Academic College of Engineering

The Afeka Academic College of Engineering in Tel Aviv ranks among Israel’s leading academic institutions of engineering and science, and is accredited by the Council for Higher Education. The college was founded in 1996, and has since graduated over 8,000 bachelor’s and master’s engineering and science alumni. Afeka alumni have taken on key industry roles in the Israeli and global fields of high tech, research and development, defense, electronics, software, medicine, machinery, and management, and have gone on to advanced master’s and doctoral studies at academic institutions in Israel and abroad.
Afeka College of Engineering Graduation
The Wire
720 engineers graduate and stand poised to kick-start Israel’s post-war economy
“After more than a year of war, pain and loss, you are here,” Ami Moyal, president of Afeka College of Engineering, told new graduates.
Feb. 27, 2025
Afeka College of Engineering scholarship recipients gather at a special ceremony held in honor of former students and alumni who were either murdered on Oct. 7 or fell in battle during the Swords of Iron War. Photo by Nimrod Aronov.
The Wire
Afeka College scholarships support outstanding students in wartime, honor memory of fallen
The scholarships were named in honor of students and alumni murdered on Oct. 7 or who fell in battle during the Swords of Iron War.
Nov. 5, 2024
Students gather in front of a Magen David Adom ambulance during the Afeka College of Engineering hackathon which was held in cooperation with the life-saving emergency organization. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Israeli engineering students innovate emergency care
In Afeka College of Engineering’s third annual hackathon with Magen David Adom, the winning team presented an AI-powered platform to streamline patient medical history for rapid emergency response.
Sep. 25, 2024
Afeka Graduation 2023-24
The Wire
700-plus engineers enter Israeli workforce at fateful crossroads for high-tech sector
Afeka Academic College of Engineering produced its largest-ever graduating class despite the significant disruptions of the Iron Swords War.
Jun. 28, 2024
Afeka Academic College of Engineering. Source: Screenshot.
The Wire
$4 million campaign launched to support student engineers
“AsOne” aims to keep Afeka’s students on a path toward filling a vital role in Israel’s engineering industry and contributing to its high-tech sector.
May. 21, 2024