The Afeka Academic College of Engineering in Tel Aviv ranks among Israel’s leading academic institutions of engineering and science, and is accredited by the Council for Higher Education. The college was founded in 1996, and has since graduated over 8,000 bachelor’s and master’s engineering and science alumni. Afeka alumni have taken on key industry roles in the Israeli and global fields of high tech, research and development, defense, electronics, software, medicine, machinery, and management, and have gone on to advanced master’s and doctoral studies at academic institutions in Israel and abroad.