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Jewish National Fund-USA, Aish team up to share cheer, wisdom for Independence Day Shabbat

Aish was more than happy to team up to bring some additional inspiration to this incredible endeavor.

May. 1, 2025
Jewish National Fund-USA, Aish

Jewish National Fund-USA, Aish team up to share cheer, wisdom for Independence Day Shabbat

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Shabbat Candles
Shabbat candles and covered challah. Credit: Olaf.herfurth via Wikimedia Commons.
( May 1, 2025 / Jewish National Fund-USA )

Aish has partnered with Jewish National Fund-USA, the leading nonprofit organization for the land and people of Israel, to participate in its inaugural “Shabbat for Israel” initiative on Friday, May 2, in recognition of Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day.

Chaired by U.S. philanthropists Bob Benedon, Sara Cannon and Alex Mechaly, more than 1,000 hosts in the United States, Israel and Canada have registered for the global initiative, which aims to engage participants in showing their support for Israel and the Jewish people by uniting for a Shabbat dinner celebrating community, tradition and unwavering support for the Jewish homeland.

Aish was invited to participate and was more than happy to team up with Jewish National Fund-USA to bring some additional inspiration to this incredible endeavor.

“This Shabbat dinner is more than a meal; it’s a powerful expression of unity, heritage, hope and the enduring connection between Jewish communities in America and Israel,” said Benedon. “Across the country, thousands will join in a tradition that has united our people for generations—and one that will show the world that we are proud of who we are, as Jews and Zionists.”

Participants from the United States and Canada who registered to host a Shabbat dinner at their homes, synagogues or community centers, received a box containing handcrafted candle-holders made by the residents at a Jewish National Fund-USA-supported rehabilitation village in Israel’s south; za’atar spices made by Bedouin and Israeli farmers; a recipe book of delicacies from Israel’s north; a toolkit that assists in capturing the spirit of the occasion; and information to help guests observe a meaningful Independence Day Shabbat.

Shabbat boxes for hosts in Israel contained specially curated products from small businesses supported by Jewish National Fund-USA in northern Israel and included items such as decorative candle sticks and candles, olive oil, wine, culinary treats and a special Israel-themed recipe from the Jewlish website, authored by celebrity chef Jamie Geller, who serves as the global spokesperson and chief communications officer for Aish.

“Shabbat for Israel”
“Shabbat for Israel” kit associated with a new initiative sponsored by Jewish National Fund-USA. Credit: Courtesy.

They will also receive an inspiring Shabbat message from Aish.com, one of the world’s leading websites of Jewish knowledge and wisdom.

Although Shabbat boxes are no longer available for distribution, hosts who wish to participate in the global celebration can download Shabbat for Israel resources at shabbatforisrael.jnf.org through May 2.

“We are so proud to be able to partner with Jewish National Fund-USA on this initiative,” said Geller. “The great Hebrew essayist Ahad Ha’am famously observed: ‘More than the Jews have kept Shabbat, Shabbat has kept the Jews.’ Today, these words resonate with unprecedented urgency. As Jewish people face increased hostility and isolation, Shabbat stands as our most potent tool and a beacon of hope for unity, resilience, and pride. Shabbat is a unifying force that brings Jews from all backgrounds together. It’s a beautiful testament to the power of our shared heritage, transcending geographical boundaries and levels of religious observance.”

To find out more about Jewish National Fund-USA and Shabbat for Israel, click here

.

To find out more about Aish, click here.
Jewish National Fund-USA
About & contact the publisher
Jewish National Fund-USA Jewish National Fund-USA
Jewish National Fund-USA builds a strong, vibrant future for the land and people of Israel through bold initiatives and Zionist education. As a leading philanthropic movement, the organization supports critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel’s north and south as it develops new communities in the Negev and Galilee, connects the next generation to Israel, and creates infrastructure and programs that support ecology, people with disabilities, and heritage site preservation, all while running a fully accredited study abroad experience through its Alexander Muss High School in Israel.
About & contact the publisher
Aish
With a singular focus on imparting timeless Jewish wisdom, Aish uplifts and inspires people to live more thoughtful, spiritual and impactful lives. Aish connects with people from all backgrounds through digital content, in-person discovery and exploration at the Dan Family Aish World Center in Jerusalem, and enlightening experiences in more than 100 cities in 11 countries on six continents around the globe.
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