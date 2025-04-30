Shabbat meets Yom Ha’atzmaut in new North American initiative

( April 30, 2025 / JNS)

Shabbat programs run the gamut; there’s one for nearly every age group in every major city across the United States. And activities that mark Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day, are available in most American Jewish communities as well.

But put the two together, and it makes a brand-new initiative called “Shabbat for Israel” on May 2, which aims to meld the holidays and draw in those who may not commemorate either.

“It’s an opportunity to engage new people,” says Ben Cook, director of marketing operations for Jewish National Fund-USA, who explains that the goal was to get 1,000 hosts in North America “to celebrate all things Israel.”

The idea arose last fall following the annual JNF conference, which was held in Dallas and drew as many as 2,500 attendees. At the same time, pro-Palestinian protesters showed up, as they did the year before at the annual conference in Denver following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, during the weekend-long event with signs, chants and cowbells to disrupt the proceedings.

It came in a backdrop of increasing intolerance toward Israel and rising antisemitism.

“We felt it was time to combat that with something joyful,” says Cook. And so, the organization put the word out, and as of this week, hosts number 850 in the United States, 70 in Canada, and, in an added development, 100 in Israel. (Another 50 synagogues and communal organizations are also participating and included in the U.S. total.)

“It was a slow drip at first,” he acknowledges, “but in the last couple of months, it turned into a flood.”

Because the size of the gatherings will vary (some more intimate with half-a-dozen guests and others expected to draw a crowd of 20 to 30), the end result is an estimated 10,000 men and women in their 20s through their 90s welcoming Shabbat and recognizing Israel’s 77th year this Friday.

Events can be barbecues, cocktail parties, takeout or full-fledged Shabbat dinners. A box filled with items like tea candles, a recipe book, a holiday guide and a set of cards with thought-provoking questions on traditions, culture, religion and more is geared to help get things rolling. The point is to socialize around days of importance to the Jewish people.

“It’s all about connection—to each other, to history and to the Jewish homeland,” says Cook. “It’s one night where, despite our differences and hardships and ways of thinking, we all come together for one purpose.”

The initiative is chaired by philanthropists Bob Benedon, Sara Cannon and Alex Mechaly.

“This Shabbat dinner is more than a meal; it’s a powerful expression of unity, heritage, hope and the enduring connection between Jewish communities in America and Israel,” said Benedon. “Across the country, thousands will join in a tradition that has united our people for generations—and one that will show the world that we are proud of who we are, as Jews and Zionists.”

Cannon added that “Israel’s Independence Day is more than a historical milestone; it’s a living testament to the strength, perseverance and unity of the Jewish people. As we gather in homes and synagogues across the country, we will honor our history, embrace our present and strengthen our collective future.”