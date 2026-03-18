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Jewish National Fund-USA

Jewish National Fund-USA builds a strong, vibrant future for the land and people of Israel through bold initiatives and Zionist education. As a leading philanthropic movement, the organization supports critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel’s north and south as it develops new communities in the Negev and Galilee, connects the next generation to Israel, and creates infrastructure and programs that support ecology, people with disabilities, and heritage site preservation, all while running a fully accredited study abroad experience through its Alexander Muss High School in Israel.
JLIC community members on an Abraham's House Israel project powered by JNF-USA. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
JLIC College in Israel receives grant from Jewish National Fund-USA
The Abraham’s House Fellowship is built on three pillars: Zionism, service and community.
Feb. 18, 2026
Alternative Winter Break students in the Western Galilee. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
JNF-USA’s Alternative Winter Break brings young leaders to Israel for service, learning, community
Eyal Lubin, president of Yavneh on Campus, who attends the University of Pennsylvania, said “I’ve returned to campus reinvigorated and ready to bring more energy and enthusiasm about Judaism, Zionism and Israel.”
Feb. 2, 2026
Caravan for Democracy students outside the Peres Center for Peace & Innovation. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Caravan for Democracy brings non-Jewish student allies to Israel for inspirational leadership mission
“I am so thankful to have experienced this program and Israel firsthand. My life will forever be changed,” said Texas Tech student Mikayla Koppy.
Feb. 2, 2026
Families at the Multigen Retreat in Carlsbad, Calif. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
JNF-USA’s multigen retreat explores Jewish roots, inspires future Zionist leaders
“We’re building the next chapter of the Jewish People’s story,” said event co-chair Jill Lewis.
Oct. 19, 2025
KKL-JNF Annual Sept. 11
The Wire
Honoring Sept. 11 victims at Jerusalem’s Living Memorial Site
“Memorials matter, but memory alone is not enough ... the actions we take every day in how we live, that is how we honor the fallen,” Deb Lust Zaluda, president of Jewish National Fund-USA.
Sep. 12, 2025
Australian television presenter Erin Molan meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on Dec. 23, 2024. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
The Wire
International broadcaster and advocate Erin Molan to speak at Global Conference for Israel
She will join more than 2,500 passionate supporters of the land and people of Israel.
Sep. 7, 2025
Conservative commentator Douglas Murray at the Freedom of Zion Conference in Jerusalem, Nov. 19. 2024. Photo by Yaakov Nachumi/Herut Center.
The Wire
Renowned author, commentator Douglas Murray to speak at Global Conference for Israel
His books, commentary and media appearances have been instrumental in confronting antisemitism.
Sep. 7, 2025
Noor Restaurant Exterior Sign, Western Galilee
The Wire
The ‘light’ of Noor shines in the Western Galilee
Basma Hino took a tragic situation and turned it a way to provide for her family, community, visitors and the State of Israel.
Aug. 13, 2025
Educator's Mission participants at the Kotel in Jerusalem. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Jewish National Fund-USA gives educators a firsthand look at Israel’s resilience
“I’ve been to Israel often, but the things I’ve experienced this time are totally different,” said Joe Sillman, a special education teacher in Mount Laurel, N.J.
Aug. 10, 2025
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