jscreen marks Lynch Syndrome Awareness Day with call for genetic testing

March 22 is Lynch Syndrome Awareness Day, and jscreen, a national nonprofit public health initiative, is raising awareness about the importance of cancer genetic testing and empowering individuals to take proactive, potentially lifesaving steps.

Lynch syndrome is one of the more common inherited cancer syndromes and significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer as well as several other cancers. Lynch syndrome often runs through families without being recognized until multiple cancer diagnoses occur. Genetic counseling and testing play a critical role in identifying this risk early, allowing individuals to pursue appropriate screening, surveillance and prevention strategies long before cancer develops.

For Marc Server of Wayne, N.J., genetic testing literally changed the course of his life. In his mid-30s, after watching multiple family members on his father’s side develop colon cancer, he discovered that he carried a mutation in a Lynch syndrome gene. Four of his father’s five siblings were diagnosed with colon cancer and genetic testing revealed that Lynch syndrome was the common thread.

“When I got tested in my mid-30s, it was expensive—over $1,200 at the time—and not easy to access,” said Server, now 67 and cancer-free. “But that information completely changed everything. Knowing my genetic risk allowed me to stay ahead of cancer rather than react to it. What’s more is that today jscreen makes the testing easy, remote and affordable.”

Armed with knowledge of his Lynch syndrome diagnosis, he began annual colonoscopies—a vigilance that has continued for more than 30 years. He’s had some 30 colonoscopies to date, along with regular endoscopies every two years. While pre-cancerous polyps have been detected and removed over the years, Server has remained cancer-free thanks to consistent preventive screening and intervention.

Today, what was once a costly and complicated process is now accessible and affordable through jscreen. The program’s hereditary cancer test provides individuals with a convenient, at-home way to understand whether they carry genetic mutations associated with Lynch syndrome and other hereditary cancers. jscreen uses saliva-based testing with advanced sequencing technology and removes common barriers that once prevented people from getting tested.

One of the most significant advantages of jscreen is access to genetic counseling. In many health-care settings, patients face months-long waits for appointments with genetic counselors due to nationwide shortages. jscreen provides telehealth appointments with licensed genetic counselors within two weeks of receiving results, helping individuals quickly understand their results and create personalized prevention plans with their health care providers.

“Lynch syndrome is a powerful example of how knowledge truly is power,” Server said. “I was tested because of my family history, and that information has allowed me to spend decades managing my health through vigilant screening. I encourage anyone with a family history of cancer to consider genetic testing—it could save your life.”

For individuals who test positive for Lynch syndrome, insurance typically covers more frequent and earlier colonoscopies than the standard screening guidelines recommend. While colonoscopies generally aren’t covered until age 45, a positive genetic test result can qualify patients for coverage of preventive screenings at younger ages, which is critical for catching cancers at early enough stages to be treated and even cured.

“Many people do not realize that hereditary cancer syndromes like Lynch syndrome are both identifiable and actionable,” said Dr. Matt Goldstein, CEO of jscreen. “When individuals know their genetic risk, they can take meaningful steps to protect their health. Our goal is to make that knowledge accessible, understandable and affordable.”

Lynch Syndrome Awareness Day serves as a reminder for individuals to take family history seriously, ask questions and consider genetic testing as part of a proactive approach to health. Stories like Marc’s demonstrate that early detection through genetic testing can transform a family legacy of cancer into a future of prevention and empowerment.

For more information about hereditary cancer testing through jscreen or to order a test kit, visit: www.jscreen.org.