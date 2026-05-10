This Mother’s Day, jscreen highlights the importance of genetic testing

Motherhood is often defined by many things: unconditional love, selfless dedication, a desire to nurture, protect and care for your loved ones. This Mother’s Day, jscreen is inviting women to extend that care to their own health. By taking advantage of proactive tools like genetic testing, women can gain a clearer understanding of the genetic risks that could impact both them and their family.

While flowers and brunch are lovely ways to celebrate the moment, genetic testing can help safeguard the future. Through accessible, at-home testing, jscreen empowers women with information about inherited cancer risks, including mutations in genes such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, which can be passed from parent to child. For those looking to give a gift this Mother’s Day, jscreen offers the jgift, a way to share the gift of proactive health.

“Being proactive about your health is one of the most meaningful ways to care for your family,” said Dr. Matt Goldstein, CEO of jscreen. “When individuals understand their genetic risks, they’re better equipped to make informed decisions, both for themselves and for the people who depend on them.”

A jscreen jgift being given from one person to another. Credit: Courtesy of jscreen

Hereditary cancers account for a significant portion of cancer diagnoses, yet many people remain unaware of their risk until a diagnosis occurs within the family. Genetic testing offers an opportunity to change that trajectory. With early insight, individuals can take proactive steps, such as pursuing preventive screenings, making lifestyle changes and adopting other risk-reducing strategies before symptoms develop.

jscreen’s Hereditary Cancer Test analyzes dozens of genes associated with increased cancer risk, providing individuals with actionable information about their health. Because these genetic markers can be inherited, one person’s results may also offer critical insight into potential risks for their children and other relatives.

In addition to hereditary cancer testing, jscreen offers a Reproductive Carrier Screen, which evaluates the risk of passing on genetic conditions like Tay-Sachs disease and cystic fibrosis to future children. It also offers a Combo Bundle to give women and prospective mothers a more complete picture of their genetic health, supporting both personal wellness and family planning decisions.

The testing process is designed to be convenient, affordable and accessible. Individuals can request a kit online, complete a simple saliva sample at home and receive results within weeks. Each participant also has access to licensed genetic counselors, who help interpret findings and guide next steps with clarity and care.

“Mother’s Day is a time to honor the care mothers give so freely, but it can also be a reminder to prioritize their own health,” Goldstein said. “Genetic testing extends that care into the future by giving women knowledge they can act on.”

As families come together to celebrate this Mother’s Day, jscreen encourages women to consider how understanding their genetic health can shape a stronger, more informed future. By taking this step, they’re not only investing in their own well-being but also helping to protect the generations that follow.

For more information about jscreen’s genetic testing services, visit: www.jscreen.org.