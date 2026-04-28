KKL-JNF appoints Ilan Shohat as chief executive officer

The Board of Directors of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund (KKL–JNF) appointed Ilan Shohat as the organization’s chief executive officer, after nearly three years without a permanent CEO, following a unanimous recommendation by the search committee chaired by KKL–JNF chairman Eyal Ostrinsky.

Shohat brings extensive experience across KKL–JNF’s areas of activity and will lead the organization’s professional work, advancing its goals and implementing the board’s policies.

He previously served as CEO of the Ministry of the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience, and before that, as mayor of Safed for a decade. He is regarded as an expert in regional development and partnership-building with extensive experience working alongside government officials and local authorities.

Ilan Shochat. Credit: Lapam Israel’s Government Advertising Agency.

Shohat has also served as CEO of the Northern Branch of the Manufacturers Association of Israel; chairman of the Peleg Hagalil Regional Water and Sewage Company; and as a government relations advisor to the JDC’s TEVET employment initiative for regional development in the Negev and the Galilee.

In his previous roles, he led the establishment of Israel’s fifth medical school, situated in the Galilee, and advanced five government resolutions supporting the development of the Negev and the Galilee. He holds a master’s degree in public administration, specializing in local government.

“It is a great privilege to lead the work of the most important Zionist organization, which played a significant role in the establishment of the State of Israel, and in its development and growth,” said Shohat. “I thank the KKL–JNF board for choosing me.”

He stated that together with Ostrinsky, board members, management and employees, ”I am confident that we will continue to advance the organization’s key Zionist goals, foremost among them strengthening Israel’s north and south, especially at a time when these regions are on the frontlines.”