Rabbi Aryeh Wielgus returns to NCSY as TriState executive director, summer program associate director

NCSY, the international youth movement of the Orthodox Union, announces that Rabbi Aryeh Wielgus will return to the organization in a newly structured dual leadership role as executive director of TriState NCSY and associate director of NCSY Summer. Wielgus will begin engaging with NCSY’s work this spring, ahead of his formal start date of July 1.

In his TriState leadership role, Wielgus will oversee NCSY’s day school programming, community development and fundraising efforts across one of the organization’s largest regions. He will also serve as a strategic partner to the director of NCSY Summer and as lead fundraiser for NCSY Summer in the TriState area.

The dual structure was designed to strengthen alignment between school-year engagement and summer experiences, particularly within the day school community, ensuring students and families experience a seamless connection to NCSY throughout the year.

“Rabbi Wielgus’s return represents a strategic investment in continuity and growth for TriState NCSY,” said Rabbi Micah Greenland, international director of NCSY. “His deep history with NCSY, combined with the expertise he has developed in recent years, makes him uniquely positioned to deepen our impact with the teens, families and schools we serve.”

Rabbi Aryeh Wielgus at an NCSY Summer program in Israel. Credit: Courtesy of NCSY.

“NCSY has shaped my life and my rabbinate in profound ways,” Wielgus said. “To return to this mission in a role that connects the year-round life of our day schools with the transformational experience of NCSY Summer is an incredible privilege. I look forward to partnering with our lay leaders, educators and staff to build what comes next.”

Wielgus previously served NCSY for more than seven years in a variety of leadership roles, including as New Jersey regional director, and played a key role in the development of 4G, one of NCSY’s signature day school engagement initiatives. Most recently, he served as dean of student experience at Naaleh, where he further deepened his expertise in day school culture-building, student engagement and institutional development.

This appointment builds on strong momentum across TriState NCSY and reflects the organization’s continued commitment to investing in senior leadership that supports the full arc of a teen’s Jewish journey.