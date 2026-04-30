More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

Rabbi Aryeh Wielgus returns to NCSY as TriState executive director, summer program associate director

The dual-leadership appointment is geared to strengthen year-round day-school engagement and seasonal experiences.

Apr. 30, 2026
NCSY
Rabbi Aryeh Wielgus attends an NCSY gala with his wife
Rabbi Aryeh Wielgus attends an NCSY gala with his wife. Credit: Courtesy of NCSY.
( Apr. 30, 2026 / NCSY )

NCSY, the international youth movement of the Orthodox Union, announces that Rabbi Aryeh Wielgus will return to the organization in a newly structured dual leadership role as executive director of TriState NCSY and associate director of NCSY Summer. Wielgus will begin engaging with NCSY’s work this spring, ahead of his formal start date of July 1.

In his TriState leadership role, Wielgus will oversee NCSY’s day school programming, community development and fundraising efforts across one of the organization’s largest regions. He will also serve as a strategic partner to the director of NCSY Summer and as lead fundraiser for NCSY Summer in the TriState area.

The dual structure was designed to strengthen alignment between school-year engagement and summer experiences, particularly within the day school community, ensuring students and families experience a seamless connection to NCSY throughout the year.

“Rabbi Wielgus’s return represents a strategic investment in continuity and growth for TriState NCSY,” said Rabbi Micah Greenland, international director of NCSY. “His deep history with NCSY, combined with the expertise he has developed in recent years, makes him uniquely positioned to deepen our impact with the teens, families and schools we serve.”

Rabbi Aryeh Wielgus at an NCSY Summer program in Israel
Rabbi Aryeh Wielgus at an NCSY Summer program in Israel. Credit: Courtesy of NCSY.

“NCSY has shaped my life and my rabbinate in profound ways,” Wielgus said. “To return to this mission in a role that connects the year-round life of our day schools with the transformational experience of NCSY Summer is an incredible privilege. I look forward to partnering with our lay leaders, educators and staff to build what comes next.”

Wielgus previously served NCSY for more than seven years in a variety of leadership roles, including as New Jersey regional director, and played a key role in the development of 4G, one of NCSY’s signature day school engagement initiatives. Most recently, he served as dean of student experience at Naaleh, where he further deepened his expertise in day school culture-building, student engagement and institutional development.

This appointment builds on strong momentum across TriState NCSY and reflects the organization’s continued commitment to investing in senior leadership that supports the full arc of a teen’s Jewish journey.

NCSY
About & contact the publisher
NCSY NCSY
NCSY connects with Jewish teens through innovative, cutting-edge social and recreational programs to develop a positive Jewish identity. NCSY inspires Jewish teens and their connection to Israel through informal Jewish education, retreats and summer programs. NCSY empowers teens through leadership development and guidance to become passionately committed leaders of the Jewish community and instruments for positive change and renewal.
EXPLORE JNS
The Old Bailey, London, UK. Credit: Alex Segre/Shutterstock
Antisemitism
Hitler-loving extremist convicted of planning terror attack in UK
Alfie Coleman paid £3,500 for a pistol and roughly 200 rounds of ammunition before his arrest in September 2023.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
U.S. News
Fugitive wanted in Israel arrested in New Jersey
The Israeli government requested an arrest and extradition of the individual, seeking to prosecute him for sex crimes.
Apr. 30, 2026
A general view of Haifa, Oct. 14, 2007. Photo by Oren Fixler/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli firm rejects Russian grain shipment after Ukraine protest
The Zenziper Company declined the delivery, flagged as “stolen,” amid diplomatic tensions with Kyiv.
Apr. 30, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Huckabee
Israel News
Huckabee: Israel is the only Mideast country with a growing Christian population
The U.S. ambassador made the comment after meeting with the Jewish state’s newly appointed Special Envoy to the Christian world.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot attends the INSS conference in Tel Aviv on April 12, 2022. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Yashar Party’s latest Knesset candidate to lead national recovery plan
Inbar Yehezkeli Blilious, a lawyer from Jerusalem and mother of two, is the former CEO of the Jerusalem Sexual Assault Crisis Center.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
A poster features the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in Tehran on March 28, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
World News
Iran’s supreme leader emerges in tweet storm on X
“A new chapter for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is unfolding,” Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei wrote.
Apr. 30, 2026
David Isaac
Israeli Air Force F-16I "Sufa" fighter jets over Iran. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s latest warning to Iran explained
Apr. 30, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The false equivalence of campus hatred
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Moving a deadline only invites aggression
Stephen M. Flatow