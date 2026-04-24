World ORT establishes student history and Jewish heritage award in memory of national director

World ORT, the global Jewish education organization serving approximately 80,000 students across more than 30 countries, announced the establishment of the Mikhail Libkin Memorial Award for ORT History and Jewish Heritage. The award honors the memory of Mikhail (“Misha”) Libkin, the national director and alumnus of ORT Russia, whose sudden passing left a profound loss across the World ORT family.

Misha was a devoted champion of its mission, as well as a passionate custodian of Jewish history and heritage. Throughout his career, he worked to make ORT’s story vivid and meaningful, connecting students and communities to the deeper roots of the organization and the wider tapestry of Jewish life. This award is established in that spirit.

“Misha believed that history was not something to be stored away. It was something to be shared, felt and passed forward,” said Dov Ben-Shimon, CEO of World ORT. “This award invites students across our network to carry that belief into their own creative work.”

The Mikhail Libkin Memorial Award invites students across the World ORT network to explore the organization’s global impact and the broader story of Jewish life, researching key moments, people and milestones in ORT and Jewish history, and bringing them to life through compelling work.

The award is open to ORT students of all ages, individually or in small groups. Submissions may take any creative form, including documentary-style films, visual art, poetry, music, theater, digital storytelling, podcasts, graphic novels, oral history interviews and more.

Entries will be evaluated on historical understanding, creativity and originality; communication and clarity; technical quality; and the depth of reflection they bring to ORT and Jewish heritage.

Submissions will open before Rosh Hashanah 5787 (September 2026). Winners will be announced around Chanukah time.

Further details on the submission process, judging criteria and how to enter will be shared with schools and network leaders in the coming months.

For more information about this award or other initiatives, email Sheryl Gold at: sheryl.gold@ort.org.