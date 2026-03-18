The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The event is part of a global campaign which demonstrates how ORT is changing lives and preparing students for meaningful futures through our unique blend of excellent education, global citizenship and Jewish values.