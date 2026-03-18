More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

ORT

ORT is a global education network driven by Jewish values and innovation, preparing people and communities for meaningful, self-sufficient futures.
A scene from ORT’s new Face the Future film. Source: YouTube screenshot.
The Wire
ORT to host live ceremony for Teacher of the Year Award on November 9
The event is part of a global campaign which demonstrates how ORT is changing lives and preparing students for meaningful futures through our unique blend of excellent education, global citizenship and Jewish values.
Nov. 4, 2021