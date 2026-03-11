Applications open for 2026 Jewish Choral Conducting Institute

The Jewish Choral Conducting Institute is the first program in the world to professionally train the next generation of conductors of Jewish choral music. The institute is a long-held vision of Matthew Lazar, founder of the Zamir Choral Foundation.

The JCCI is made possible by a major gift donated by Cantor Robert Lieberman and Rabbi Vicki Lieberman, who will be honored at this year’s HaZamir Gala Concert on March 15 at Lincoln Center.

“Choral music lies at the intersection of text, music and community. It implants cultural identity, history, memory and catharsis,” says Lazar. “The conductor integrates music and text, with mastery, precision and excellence, creating inspiring and transformative musical moments. The Institute provides the specialized, intensive training needed to make all this possible.”

Each cohort is composed of 12 to 15 conducting students from around the world. Fellows gather at intensive in-person retreats and workshops, monthly online meetings and receive one-on-one mentoring sessions with Lazar and guest presenters. Upon completion of the program, Fellows receive a certificate in Jewish Choral Conducting.

Matthew Lazar. Credit: Courtesy of Zamir Choral Foundation.

Lazar brings his vast knowledge of Jewish and Western music, and a deep understanding of the text/music relationship that defines choral music. He works to model, encourage and nurture the talents of a new generation of conductors of Jewish music.

“The Jewish Choral Conducting Institute provides a pipeline of talent to ensure strong Jewish choral leadership for the future,” says Lazar.

The JCCI’s international Lazar Fellows deepen their development through ongoing mentoring and critique. These vital mentoring meetings foster ongoing growth within a vibrant and supportive international community of Jewish choral conductors. Fellows will acquire the skills and knowledge to enhance their work as conductors of choirs across the United States and beyond.

Applications for the fall 2026 Cohort of the Jewish Choral Conducting Institute’s Lazar Fellowship are now open and due by 5 p.m. on April 30.

See: https://zamirchoralfoundation.org/conducting-institute-2/ or email conducting@zamirchoralfoundation.org to request all application details.