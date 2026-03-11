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Applications open for 2026 Jewish Choral Conducting Institute

“The Jewish Choral Conducting Institute provides a pipeline of talent to ensure strong choral leadership for the future,” says Matthew Lazar.

Mar. 11, 2026

Applications open for 2026 Jewish Choral Conducting Institute

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Jewish Choral Conducting Institute
Students from the Jewish Choral Conducting Institute take part in a musical workshop. Credit: Courtesy.

The Jewish Choral Conducting Institute is the first program in the world to professionally train the next generation of conductors of Jewish choral music. The institute is a long-held vision of Matthew Lazar, founder of the Zamir Choral Foundation.

The JCCI is made possible by a major gift donated by Cantor Robert Lieberman and Rabbi Vicki Lieberman, who will be honored at this year’s HaZamir Gala Concert on March 15 at Lincoln Center.

“Choral music lies at the intersection of text, music and community. It implants cultural identity, history, memory and catharsis,” says Lazar. “The conductor integrates music and text, with mastery, precision and excellence, creating inspiring and transformative musical moments. The Institute provides the specialized, intensive training needed to make all this possible.”

Each cohort is composed of 12 to 15 conducting students from around the world. Fellows gather at intensive in-person retreats and workshops, monthly online meetings and receive one-on-one mentoring sessions with Lazar and guest presenters. Upon completion of the program, Fellows receive a certificate in Jewish Choral Conducting.

Matthew Lazar
Matthew Lazar. Credit: Courtesy of Zamir Choral Foundation.

Lazar brings his vast knowledge of Jewish and Western music, and a deep understanding of the text/music relationship that defines choral music. He works to model, encourage and nurture the talents of a new generation of conductors of Jewish music.

“The Jewish Choral Conducting Institute provides a pipeline of talent to ensure strong Jewish choral leadership for the future,” says Lazar.

The JCCI’s international Lazar Fellows deepen their development through ongoing mentoring and critique. These vital mentoring meetings foster ongoing growth within a vibrant and supportive international community of Jewish choral conductors. Fellows will acquire the skills and knowledge to enhance their work as conductors of choirs across the United States and beyond.

Applications for the fall 2026 Cohort of the Jewish Choral Conducting Institute’s Lazar Fellowship are now open and due by 5 p.m. on April 30.

See: https://zamirchoralfoundation.org/conducting-institute-2/ or email conducting@zamirchoralfoundation.org to request all application details.

About & contact the publisher
Zamir Choral Foundation
The Zamir Choral Foundation, created by Matthew Lazar, promotes choral music as a vehicle to inspire Jewish life, literacy and community. Its programs include the acclaimed Zamir Chorale; Zamir Noded for young adult singers; the North American Jewish Choral Festival; the Jewish Choral Conducting Institute to train the next generation of Jewish choral conductors; HaZamir: The International Jewish Teen Choir; and the HaZamir Preparatory Program for middle-school singers. Matthew Lazar, founder and director of the Zamir Choral Foundation, is the leading force of the Jewish choral movement in the United States. The Zamir Choral Foundation is guided by an expansive vision of vibrant Jewish identity across the generational, denominational and political continuums through the study and performance of Jewish music at the highest level of excellence.
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