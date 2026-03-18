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Zamir Choral Foundation

The Zamir Choral Foundation, created by Matthew Lazar, promotes choral music as a vehicle to inspire Jewish life, literacy and community. Its programs include the acclaimed Zamir Chorale; Zamir Noded for young adult singers; the North American Jewish Choral Festival; the Jewish Choral Conducting Institute to train the next generation of Jewish choral conductors; HaZamir: The International Jewish Teen Choir; and the HaZamir Preparatory Program for middle-school singers. Matthew Lazar, founder and director of the Zamir Choral Foundation, is the leading force of the Jewish choral movement in the United States. The Zamir Choral Foundation is guided by an expansive vision of vibrant Jewish identity across the generational, denominational and political continuums through the study and performance of Jewish music at the highest level of excellence.
Jewish Choral Conducting Institute
The Wire
Applications open for 2026 Jewish Choral Conducting Institute
“The Jewish Choral Conducting Institute provides a pipeline of talent to ensure strong choral leadership for the future,” says Matthew Lazar.
Mar. 11, 2026
Jewish Choral Festival
The Wire
Jewish Choral Festival celebrates American Jewish music
“Being able to connect to this type of music and this type of text is something you can’t get anywhere else,” says Israeli-American composer Dor Kaminka.
Mar. 9, 2026
HaZamir singers in concert. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
HaZamir Teen Choir to perform in a gala concert on March 15 at the Wu Tsai Theatre, David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center
“The chance to be part of something bigger than themselves and perform on the world’s greatest stages also instills a sense of confidence and achievement,” says Vivian Lazar.
Jan. 28, 2026
Zamir Chorale and Zamir Noded in concert. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Zamir Choral Foundation to present ‘Celebrating Hanukkah: Jewish Independence, Resilience and Hope’
The program includes traditional and contemporary repertoire by Israeli and American composers that uplifts, consoles and inspires.
Nov. 24, 2025
Participants singing together in a program un by the Zamir Choral Foundation. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Zamir Choral Foundation highlights health benefits of choral singing
The Zamir Choral Foundation offers choral programs for all ages that promote community, health and connection.
Oct. 30, 2025
The HaZamir International Jewish Teen Choir performs at Carnegie Hall. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
HaZamir International Jewish Teen Choir welcomes young singers as new season begins
HaZamir, the international teen choir, launches its 2025-26 season with local chapter rehearsals ahead of a major spring performance in New York.
Aug. 25, 2025
NAJCF 2025 Halleluyah
The Wire
Harmonious voices at 2025 North American Jewish Choral Festival
“It was a gift to be among so many united in harmony, tradition and hope,” says Matthew Lazar, festival founder and director.
Aug. 12, 2025
North American Jewish Choral Festival-Zamir
The Wire
Singers invited to celebrate Jewish music and community
The North American Jewish Choral Festival is for “anyone who wants to celebrate the joy of Jewish music,” says founder Matthew Lazar.
Jun. 26, 2025
Teens perform at HaZamir 2024 in New York's Carnegie Hall. Credit: Zamir Choral Foundation.
The Wire
Jewish teens join in song, concert and festival
The event fosters the opportunity for teens to share culture, music, values and cultivate international friendships.
Feb. 13, 2025
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