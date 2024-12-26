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20 die in clashes between new regime, Assad loyalists in Syria

Aleppo-based activist says pro-Iranian elements behind violence caused the death of security personnel and torched religious sites.

Dec. 26, 2024
Shachar Kleiman
Security personnel outside the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. George during the Christmas morning mass in Latakia, Syria, on Dec. 25, 2024. Photo by Aaref Watad/AFP via Getty Images.
Security personnel outside the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. George during the Christmas morning mass in Latakia, Syria, on Dec. 25, 2024. Photo by Aaref Watad/AFP via Getty Images.

Recent violence erupting across western Syria is being orchestrated by pro-Iranian elements, an activist from Aleppo supporting the new government told Israel Hayom this week.

“The demonstrations were contained and specific. Participants included minority groups, former regime loyalists, Iran supporters and suspected war criminals. These protests were organized to provoke a civil war, following [Iranian] Supreme Leader [Ali] Khamenei’s statement threatening Syria’s stability,” explained the resident of the northwestern Syrian city.

Media outlets aligned with the pro-Iranian axis have deliberately amplified footage of the protests, aiming to catalyze further demonstrations that could escalate into widespread unrest.

A significant Alawite minority population in Syria has expressed discontent with the ascension of Sunni Islamist factions to power. Simultaneously, the Christian community faces mounting tensions following provocative acts, including the burning of a Christmas tree during holiday celebrations in the Christian-majority town of Suqaylabiyah, near the city of Hama.

The Interior Ministry of Syria’s new government confirmed that 17 security personnel died and 10 sustained wounds in an ambush by Assad-regime loyalists. The Syrian Center for Human Rights documented three armed opposition supporters casualties in the provincial clashes.

Intelligence reports indicate that Internal Security forces were trying to arrest a former officer in the Assad regime linked to operations at the notorious Sednaya Prison complex near Damascus.

Syrian sources informed the Syrian Center for Human Rights that the target was a military justice division director implicated in thousands of executions. The confrontation escalated in a village in the Tartus province when locals blocked security forces from conducting house-to-house searches.

A Syrian Interior Ministry official disclosed to Al Jazeera that former regime members deliberately torched an Alawite shrine in Aleppo. The source maintained that this was calculated to ignite sectarian conflict, resulting in armed confrontations with local groups and several Internal Security force casualties.

Addressing Israel Defense Forces operations in southern Syria, the Aleppo-based activist said, “Syria and its people require stability to enable displaced persons to return home. Further displacement due to Israeli military actions is unwanted. Following the withdrawal of Iranian militias that threatened both nations, we see no justification for continued Israeli offensive operations.”

While rejecting Iranian influence, the government supporter embraces Turkish engagement: “Syria now welcomes cooperation with all nations. Turkey’s assistance in stabilizing Syria has been particularly constructive and appreciated.”

The resident expressed optimism about relations with other Arab states: “Removal of the Iranian presence, which previously obstructed solutions and deterred Arab support, has enabled humanitarian aid and development projects. Border crossings have reopened, advancing Syria’s reconstruction. Arab nations are eager to see a stable, rehabilitated Syria.”

Despite the challenges, he emphasized feeling secure for the first time since Bashar Assad’s departure and the end of his “criminal control” over Syria.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Middle East Iran
Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman is an Arab affairs correspondent for Israel Hayom.
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