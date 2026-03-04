Qatar reads Iran the riot act over ‘flagrant’ civilian attacks

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani slammed his Iranian counterpart for “flagrant” violations of Qatar’s sovereignty on Wednesday in the first publicly revealed call between a Gulf Arab state and the Islamic Republic since the start of the recent conflict.

According to the Qatari readout of the discussion, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi claimed that Iran’s missile and drone strikes against Qatar were “directed at American interests and were not intended to target the Gulf state.”

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the Qatari prime minister, “categorically rejected” that assertion, per the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

The Qatari foreign minister cited “the civilian and residential areas inside the country struck by the attacks,” including “the vicinity of Hamad International Airport, as well as vital infrastructure and industrial zones” and “facilities linked to liquefied natural gas production,” per the readout.

“He added that the attacks were not limited to missiles but were ongoing through drones, as well as aircraft that had entered Qatari airspace and were intercepted by the country’s armed forces,” the Qataris added.

“These Iranian actions reflected ‘an escalatory approach’ and did not indicate any genuine desire for de-escalation or resolution,” per the readout, which added that Tehran is “seeking to harm its neighbors and draw them into a war ‘that is not theirs.’”

As of Tuesday, Iran had fired about 150 drones and missiles at Qatar since the United States and Israel launched combat operations against Iran on Saturday. Qatar announced on Monday that it also shot down two Iranian Su-24 tactical bombers.

Iran may have hoped for a friendlier reception from Qatar given Israel’s airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha in September and Qatar’s hostility towards the Jewish State.

Iran previously targeted U.S. military forces at Al-Udeid Air Base outside Doha during the 12-Day War in June, which Iran expressed “regret” for in a call with the Qatari emir at the time.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has yet to publish a readout of Wednesday’s call.